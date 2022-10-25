HUNTSVILLE — New Waverly cross country qualified eight members to compete in the UIL Region III, 3A meet, all eight run well but senior Hutton Edney was the lone contestant to advance to the state meet.
Edney finished with a time of 16:27.49, which was 11-tenths of a second slower than the first-place finisher.
As a team, the Bulldogs finished 12th overall with their top-five runners. Senior Nathan Visoso finished in 38 as New Waverly’s next-highest finisher. Reed Barnett, a senior, finished 77 with freshman Toben Edney finishing 99. James Cohn finished with a time of 20:42.18 with Alec Ripkowski right behind him with 20:42.18. Alex Humphries rounded out the boys with a time of 21:31.39.
New Waverly also had junior Callaway Edney race on the girls’ side of the race. She finished with a time of 14:06.54 in the two-mile run.
Hutton Edney was the lone member to advance to the state meet, last year in the competition he finished ninth overall in the meet.
Senior Layne Skains was Huntsville's lone advancer but was unable to finish the race due to an injury.
The state meet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Round Rock, Texas with the race starting at 9 a.m. at Old Settlers park.
