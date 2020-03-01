It may only be one week into spring practice, but a handful of storylines surrounding the 2020 season have already begun to emerge for the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
Will the Kats make a commitment at starting quarterback, something they haven’t done until weeks into the season each of the past two years? Can they fill significant voids on both sides of the ball, and snap a two-year postseason drought in the process?
The Item recently sat down with Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler to discuss all of these topics:
NO QB CONTROVERSY
After trying out a two-quarterback system throughout the first three games of 2019, Sam Houston State handed the reins of the offense to Eric Schmid. The now-rising junior responded by passing for 531 yards and five touchdowns to lead Sam Houston State to a 45-6 rout of Incarnate Word the following week.
Schmid battled injuries the rest of the year, suffering a broken hand a few days later against McNeese and only playing two more full games — both of which resulted in Bearkat victories — the rest of the season. Sam Houston State’s coaching staff saw enough, however, to determine that Schmid was the right man to lead the offense.
For the first time since two-time Walter Payton Award winner Jeremiah Brisoce left campus, the Kats have no doubt about who their starting quarterback will be.
“When you take a look at what Eric did, you realize that he's exactly what you want to play with in this offense,” Keeler said. “A lot of times you can't see it in practice because you blow the whistle and say, 'Was he going to be sacked there?' You just aren't sure. Then you get in the game and he slips out of it, and he makes a play down the field or pulls the ball down and runs for 15 yards.
“Eric came to our summer camp as a rising senior and ran a 4.4 (40-yard dash). He is legit fast, throws the ball much better than you would think and his confidence has grown dramatically.”
While former starting quarterback Ty Brock has entered the transfer portal, the Bearkats still have plenty of depth at the position. Senior Mike Dare received an extra year of eligibility after missing all of 2020 due to a hip injury, with the team also adding a former two-star prospect in junior college transfer Brett Virgil.
O-LINE A WORK IN PROGRESS
With four starters on the offensive line departing, it’s no secret that the Bearkats have their work cut out for them in the trenches this offseason.
The Bearkats have already added a junior college transfer and two incoming freshmen, including former Humble Atascocita standout Will Jones — one of the highest-rated Sam Houston State signees in school history. They are also looking to add at least one more transfer, and have a handful of returners that are poised to compete for significant roles.
“We feel pretty good about some young men we're talking to,” Keeler said. “We have a couple older kids that look to be transferring in, and then we have some guys in the program. Peyton Fifield played at the end of the season and played pretty well. Jalen North is a true freshman that has a ton of potential and just needed to get in a great weight program, and you can just see what a year in the weight room has done for him. Moses Johnson is a guy we moved from defense to offense a couple years ago, and there's a good chance he can get this going.”
As for the cornerstones of the O-line, senior Colby Thomas and junior Eleasah Anderson provide Keeler with an abundance of optimism as the 2020 season inches closer.
“Colby Thomas is a guy that we think can be an all-American for us,” the coach added. “He's a four-year starter for us and he's going to play center this year. Eleasah Anderson started four games as a redshirt freshman at Baylor before he transferred here, but he transferred really late and wasn't in shape. You're going to see a different Eleasah Anderson next year, so we think we have two studs on the O-line that we can build around.”
With the offense bringing back most of its key pieces elsewhere, the Kats’ ability to fill out the position could prove to be the difference between a championship season and third straight missed playoff appearance.
“Rebuilding the offensive line is going to be the single most important part for us in terms of winning a championship,” Keeler said.
NEW, OLD FACES AIM TO FILL VOID AT LB
While the Bearkats lost four starting offensive linemen, perhaps the greatest hit they incurred was on the other side of the ball.
Senior leaders Hunter Brown and Royce See have both graduated, leaving a major void to fill at linebacker. But fortunately for Sam Houston State, it appears to have the pieces in place to remain among the elite defenses in the FCS.
Junior Trevor Williams is expected to step in and receive the bulk of the load at middle linebacker after compiling 58 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs and three sacks last season. After learning behind “two of the best leaders” Keeler has coached at Sam Houston State, the coach believes Williams is poised to take the next step in 2020.
“What you’re hoping is that he saw the impact that Hunter and Royce See made in this program — not just as players, but as leaders,” Keeler said. “Trevor has all those qualities in terms of he's always doing the right thing, he's always getting extra time and he's always very positive with his teammates. He might just have to learn how to be a little more vocal and take charge a little more.
“In terms of production, there probably wasn't a more productive player on our team in terms of number of snaps to number of plays made. They joke on the defensive side of the ball that he'll have 200 tackles next year.”
As for the other linebacker roles, Danzell Sims, Markel Perry and Tulane transfer Quentin Brown are among the most notable names slated to see the field. All three are potential options at the “jack” spot, a hybrid role that places an emphasis on backfield pressure, with the Kats also looking into the possibility of adding another veteran via transfer.
“You need to play six linebackers,” Keeler said. “When an offense wants to play 90-100 snaps a game, it translates over to the defense too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.