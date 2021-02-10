Jaselynn Dunn didn’t start wrestling until her junior year of high school, but once she did, she knew she’d found her passion.
Now, Dunn will get the chance to continue playing the sport she loves at the college level.
The New Waverly senior signed her letter of intent on Monday to wrestle at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, where she will join a program that is set to play its first season this fall.
“I'm super excited to get this opportunity,” Dunn said. “I didn't start wrestling until last year, so I was kind of late in the game, but I really pushed for what I wanted. I really enjoy it and love what I do, so I was just like, 'I'm going to take this to the next level.' Coach Warner really helped me get there. He's pushed me, not only to be a better wrestler, but as a person too.”
“As a coach, watching a student sign to play at the next level is the ultimate accomplishment,” New Waverly head coach William Warner added. “It's great to have champions and have young men or women who qualify for region titles and district titles. But when they can advance something that they love to that next level, it's a great accomplishment and it speaks highly of them as athletes and students.”
Dunn did not wrestle during her first two years at New Waverly. However, after being persuaded by Warner to try out, she found a natural fit.
“The first time I walked on the mat, I instantly fell in love with it,” Dunn said. “I was like, 'Yeah, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
Dunn will become the first Lady Bulldog wrestler to compete at the college level, following a trend set by New Waverly alum Langston Mayrant — who became Walker County’s first wrestling state champion last year, before continuing his career at the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“It speaks volumes of our program and the things we are instilling here,” Warner added. “Langston winning the state title last year set the tone ... but Jaselynn is a pioneer. She's developing that program that says, 'We can be successful, even if we are a small, little 3A school.'
“I'm just super excited for her. Her hard work, her passion for the sport, it's all her. I get to coach it and develop those talents, but ultimately, it's her setting that tone.”
