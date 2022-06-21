HUNTSVILLE — For the second time in as many years, Huntsville’s sophomore pitcher and shortstop Jaelynn Duke has been selected to the Texas Girls Coaching Associations All-State team.
Duke, the Lady Hornet's primary pitcher, saw 143 innings inside the circle this year. Her dominance inside of it helped lead the Lady Hornets to a bi-district title and an area-round appearance.
She would also strike out 172 opposing batters.
While Duke was a force in the circle, she also batted a .491 for the Lady Hornets garnering 55 hits and driving in 40 runs.
Her efforts also earned her District 16, 5A Most Valuable Player of the Year.
Duke is set to return for the Lady Hornets for the next two years.
