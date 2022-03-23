LUFKIN — When inclimate weather forced Huntsville to flip its softball series with Lufkin, the team did not waver as they went on to win in five innings.
The Lady Hornets garnered 13 hits to get the 12-0 win over the Lady Panthers Tuesday night.
Sophomore pitcher JJ Duke continued to show why she has been the ace thus far for Huntsville. The sophomore tossed another five innings of one-hit softball while retiring six via the strikeout. Duke didn’t walk a Lady Panther either, leaving just one Lufkin baserunner.
Duke was efficient in the circle as well. She faced16 batters throwing just 54 pitches as the lone arm used for Huntsville.
However, the defense behind her played top-tier as they got seven outs off ground balls and kept the game clean with no errors.
Offense for Huntsville continues to be on a tear. All nine batters for Huntsville got on base for the Lady Hornets in their game.
Huntsville moved senior Jensen Vienne to the lead off spot and that has proved to be successful so far.
Vienne opened the game with a leadoff double and then smart baserunning led to her scoring on the next batter. That kicked off the three-run first inning.
The Lady Hornets would also have 33 plate appearances where they only saw one strikeout, something that plenty of teams would like to see. Huntsville also had five extra-base hits in the game.
Vienne finished the game 2-4 with a double and a single for Huntsville. Sophomore and catcher Katie VonRosenberg had one hit in the game but drove in three runners on her lone hit.
Duke also did it at the plate, too. She went 2-3 at the plate driving in another two runs.
Huntsville will now return to action on Friday with another road trip to Nacogdoches where they will face the Lady Dragons. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
