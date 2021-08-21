Dress rehearsal: New-look Hornets stand toe-to-toe with Lufkin ahead of 2021 season

HUNTSVILLE — Football season is officially underway in Huntsville.
The Hornets started their season with a scrimmage against Lufkin on Friday at Hornet Field, where they played 22-minutes of live football.
“Well, I was proud of how we handled things offensively,” Hornets head coach Rodney Southern said. “We ran the ball a lot more than we potentially could, but overall, I thought that was good. I thought defensively our inexperience showed up at some times. Overall, I thought even our young kids played pretty well.”
OFFENSE LEADS THE WAY
AJ Wilson looked sharp finding both Kameron Cole and Justin Butcher against the Panthers.
Wilson and Cole connected for a touchdown on the first drive, followed by a second drive that saw a majority of run plays with Butcher and ended with a four-yard rush by Wilson for a touchdown.
Butcher was a key part of the Hornets offensive too, seeing a handful of carries and receptions on the night.
The third drive saw a fourth-down conversion and a 46-yard touchdown pass, where Wilson connected with Matt Long in stride.
The offensive line remained solid for the Hornets through the scrimmage, not allowing a sack through the 22-minutes.
“I would like to run the ball a little better,” Southern said. “We did a lot of that out of one and two-tight end sets. That is something we have sporadically done over the years. I think at the same time we can also spread the field and be dangerous throwing the ball as well. Those guys have worked well together.”
“I have a lot of connections with those guys,” Wilson added. “We practiced together, played youth football with them. We have been playing since we were little, and I’m looking forward to carrying the load. The defense has carried the load the last three years so now it is our turn.”
DEFENSE HAS UPS AND DOWNS
The Hornet defense allowed the Panther’s defense three touchdowns on their first three drives.
Lufkin picked apart the Hornet defense on their three drives. Despite the Hornet defense having a young core, there will be leaders that will step up in big ways.
Senior and reigning 5A-DII District 10 Newcomer of the Year Calvin Simmons is one of those. Last year, he played in all 11 games and led the Hornets in solo tackles.
Despite playing in only eight games last season, Bun Shelly will be another name to look for this season. He collected 33 tackles, one sack and forced a fumble in his junior campaign.
“We played Simmons down-and-in a lot tonight to get him ready,” “We played two true-freshman tonight. They are inexperienced and they will mature and they will get better every week. We are going to see some teams very similar to Lufkin, it was a good test. We will evaluate the film and make sure everybody is where they need to be and get ready for Houston Worthing.”
The Hornets will now shift gears as they get ready to host Houston Worthing Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium.