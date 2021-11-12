LUFKIN — Despite being down at the end of the third quarter, New Waverly was able to capture their first playoff win since 2016.
The Bulldogs used a 41-point second half to propel themselves to a 64-44 Bi-District win over Hughes Springs to hoist the trophy and continue their season.
“When you’re hoisting a trophy that means something special happened, I’ve been wanting to do that for five years,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “These kids put in work and they deserve it. Hopefully, there’s more to add this season.”
New Waverly got out to a fast start in this game driving down the field and scoring on their first drive. After holding the Mustangs on their first drive, things were looking promising for the Dogs.
As the Mustang’s got the ball back, their rushing attack seemed to be too much for the Bulldogs defense. Hughes spring was able to score 22-unanswered points that switched the momentum in their favor and left the Bulldogs with a 38-23 deficit going into the half.
Despite the odds, New Waverly still had one common goal and that was to win this game.
“That’s the nice thing about these kids, we’ve been from behind before and nobody panicked,” Schaub noted. “The coaches got together and our defensive coordinator came up with a plan and it worked.”
Coming out of the break New Waverly faced a tall task, as Hughes Springs drove down the field on an 18-play 75-yard drive that took over eight minutes off the clock and built their lead back to 21.
But the Bulldogs faced that challenge and scored on their next five drives.
Senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro led the charge for the Dogs throwing for over 350 yards and seven touchdowns on the night. His connection with his receivers and, especially junior Jeremy Miles, was unstoppable. Miles finished with four touchdowns and 134 yards while catching the go-ahead touchdown with 4:41 left in the game.
“It was a big win for me. Based on last year when we lost, I didn’t want to see the sad faces from my teammates again,” Amaro said. “I told everybody to get their heads up so we can go out and win the game.”
“It was great, we practiced for it. We stayed calm and collected and did what we do in practice,” Miles added. “It was just exciting.”
While offense gets the shine for scoring the Bulldog defense is what kept them in the game. After the first drive of the second half, New Waverly was able to force four turnovers with one being a 25-yard scoop and score for Amaro. The new game plan also limited the Mustangs to just 166 yards in the second half.
Sophomore Brett Adams played a big role on defense as well as special teams. Senior kicker Adrian Zamudio can not only kick 45-yard field goals but has the ability for onside kicks, which the Bulldogs recovered twice. Both of the onside kicks led to Bulldog points and the eventual win.
With the Bulldogs getting their ninth win of the season, they will now turn their attention to West Rusk for the Area Round of the Class 3A, DII playoffs. Location and times are TBD.
“We are going to enjoy this win and celebrate it, but now we have to get ready for West Rusk,” Schaub added.
