NEW WAVERLY — On a breezy Wednesday night in New Waverly, the baseball team gave the whole town something to cheer about.
The Bulldogs’ Cade Garrett hit a walk-off RBI double to end the game against Coldspring in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Bulldogs taking the 6-5 win over the Trojans.
“We found a way to win, that’s the best thing I can say,” said Rodney Morphew, New Waverly head coach. “Cade is a freshman and he had two errors in the game but at the end of the day, he found a way to get the job down. I’m proud of the way our team played.”
Offense for New Waverly in the game was stagnant for most of the game. New Waverly garnered five hits through the seven-inning. Brock Thorn lead the way getting two of the hits and three RBIs.
However, the Bulldogs were putting the ball in play. New Waverly struck out three times and took nine walks. This was able to put them in the situation to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Korbin Wale took four straight pitches for a walk and then situational hitting by Lane Fortune with a sacrifice bunt led to Wale on second base with one out. A stolen base and a double into right ended the game and left New Waverly victorious.
“We had a similar situation last Tuesday against Anderson-Shiro and we didn’t come up,” Morphew said. “We spent a lot of time talking about situation hitting and we saw the fruition from it today.”
Ryan Schur got his first start for New Waverly in the game and his outing was strong. He threw 3 and two-thirds innings with just one earned run. His night would end and giving up a single and a walk.
Korbin Wale came in and threw six pitches to get the final out of the inning before returning for the fifth. All four of his outs came from strikeouts. While Thorn was on his game offensively, he came in and got the win for New Waverly on the mound. His 2 innings of no-hit baseball was just what New Waverly needed to get the win.
“Ryan hasn’t started a game in three years and he came in and battled,” Morphew said. “Korbin came in and slowed things down for us and gave us an opportunity to stay in the game. Brock [Thorn] was able to come in and shut the door on them. If we have one thing, we have pitching. I’m very proud of the way
these guys fought and battled.”
The Bulldogs will have a few days to soak in the fun before they play again on Tuesday. New Waverly and Onalaska will square off at 7 p.m. on the diamond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.