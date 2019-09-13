Last week marked the first win of the season for a pair of Walker County teams.
Tonight, they’ll look to make it two in a row.
The New Waverly Bulldogs and Alpha Omega Lions will attempt to improve to 2-1 on the season, with the Dogs hosting Leon and AOA heading on the road to Brazos Valley Christian. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
New Waverly is coming off an emotional win over Hardin in its home opener, which marked the team’s second home win in two years. With a victory over Leon, the Bulldogs will already surpass last year’s win total.
The Lions, meanwhile, delivered a breakout performance with an 86-40 mercy-rule road victory over Katy Faith West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.