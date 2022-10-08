ANDERSON-SHIRO — New Waverly and Anderson-Shiro squared off in a Friday night battle that saw nine points in the first half points between both squads.
The Dogs (5-1, 2-0 district 12 3A, DII) were able to find a groove against the Owls in the second, scoring 32 points in the closing 24 minutes to grab the 35-12 win.
“We started out sputtering and we only had one field goal,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We moved some kids around and we were cautious with Will [Larrison]. Will establish our run game. At halftime, we had a meeting and we performed much better.”
New Waverly’s high-powered offense stumbled early without an established run game. Senior running back Will Larrison carried the ball 13 times for 22 yards with one run going for nine yards. Sophomore running back Hunter Henry busted a 32-yard run and would lead the Dogs with 57 yards in the game.
Senior quarterback Evan Erwin finished the game 13-22 for 292 yards in the air. He would find senior wide receiver Jeremy MIles three times, all going for scores.
“If you can’t run the ball it sure is nice to pass it,” Schaub said. “Evan stepped up and did that. Even though we struggled in the first half, we seemed to be in sync in the second half. I was glad our guys could pick up the slack.”
Miles finished the game with three catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
“Defensively, Jeremy almost had an interception and had it caught, he was gonna score,” Schaub said. “He could have had four touches and four touchdowns. Not having him last week, we had guys step in and fill the void. It was nice to have him back on the field.”
The Dogs would have to overcome three interceptions between Erwin and Miles and an Erwin fumble, but were capable.
New Waverly’s defense pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter against the Owls helping to secure the victory after Anderson-Shiro held a 6-3 lead at the half.
Junior linebacker Noah Vick had a big game for the Dogs with 13 tackles and one interception. Senior defensive end Dyan Schaub had eight tackles, four for a loss of yards and a pass breakup.
The Dog’s defense, as a whole, had 14 quarterback hurries leading to two sacks.
Senior kicker Hutton Edney also had a big game for the Dogs. He would connect on all three extra points, 45-yard and 27-yard field goals in the game.
“You can’t say enough about defense,” Dean Schaub said. “Our defensive ends played well. Noah Vick had a big game. This was our biggest defense week thus far.”
The Dogs will return home for another home game this Friday, squaring off against Hemphill with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Bulldog stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.