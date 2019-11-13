Dogs -- the other long-distance runners

His name was Stuart’s Nicholas of Old Fort — an awfully sophisticated name for a Cocker Spaniel with a brain the size of a walnut.
Like everyone else, we called him Nick. We met him on a listless summer afternoon in the backyard of our friend Roylynn. I reached out to pet him on the head and he bit me firmly on the wrist. It was the start of a beautiful friendship.
Nick was what we would call “behaviorally challenged.” He would bark without reason in the middle of the night and chase roaches around the driveway for fun. He would stand on top of his doghouse without ever going inside.
But he was a great “big brother” to little Sheridan, when he came along, and that meant a lot.
Nick was not one for intellectual pursuits. Books were not to his taste — and I mean that literally. Nick was an athlete, and his sport was running.
In those days, long ago, my short, easy runs were like my hard runs now — four miles in a little over thirty minutes. Nick loved to come along, his amber ears bouncing with each step.
With Nick’s walnut-sized brain, each telephone pole was a challenge. “Should I pass it on the left or the right?” Nick would wonder. “Left, left!” I would urge in return. “I think I’ll go on the right,” thought Nick.
Then there was a one-mile race for dogs (and their owners). I asked Nick if he wanted to take part. “It’s not as much fun as chasing roaches,” he replied, “but sure.”
So we did. With twenty other dogs and owners, we lined up one afternoon on an open field that fed into a trail through the woods. Next to Nick was a Greyhound-Labrador-Doberman mix I’ll call Crusher.
After the race’s first minute, Crusher and Nick had left everyone else far behind. Crusher was ahead by a few yards as we entered the woods.
The trail there twisted and turned, but that was nothing to Nick. The only problem was his owner. I had run a 12K that morning — 7.5 miles in about 45 minutes. My legs were shot.
As we bounded through the woods, Crusher and his owner remained barely ahead. Nick tugged furiously at his leash. He had it in him — but I did not.
Back across the field we came, to a close second-place finish. Third was minutes behind.
And that was it for Nick’s racing career. After Nick left us, it was a while before I had another running companion. Then one day I asked Sheridan, age seven, if he wanted to run a 5K in town. “Oh yes,” he said.
It was — well, not the start, but the continuation of — a beautiful friendship.
(Send race results to dpgrant06@yahoo.com.)
Upcoming Races
November 30 - Leftover Turkey Run, 10K, 5K, 1-Mile, 9 a..m., Physical Therapy Associates, 127 Medical Park Lane in Huntsville (behind the hospital). Entry fee $2 ($1 for members of the Seven Hills Running Club).
December 1 - Texas 10 Series, Conroe, 10-Mile, 5-Mile, 5K, Kid's 1-Mile, 7 a.m., for more information go to texas10series.com.
Recent Race Results
October 27 – Cougar Mountain Trail Series, Seattle, Washington (7.6 miles)
Sheridan Grant 51:21
October 27 - Koala Health & Wellness Houston Half Marathon, Houston
(This race was the 2019 RRCA National Half Marathon Championship.)
Dan Byrne 1:26:31 (Male Grand Master Half Marathon Champion)
Lin Salmon 2:08:01
Bridgette Collins 2:24:34
October 26 - CASA Superhero Run 5k, Conroe
Cindy Pate 43:43 (2nd in Age Group)
October 19 – Huntsville Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, and 5K Run
This race has too many local finishers to list. See full results at http://runhoustontiming.net/race_result/1571513733_5248237_huntsville%20results.htm.
October 13 – Bearkat Bolt 5K, Huntsville
Brandon Harrison 23:18
Amanda Dugas 32:07
Joshua Ezekiel 35:31
Melinda Miller 54:25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.