The Sam Houston Bearkats suffered a tough loss against the Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks by a final score of 73-58 Thursday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum to go 0-2 against the Lady Jacks this season.
Sam Houston was met early on by a very tough and aggressive Lady Jacks defense, forcing two early jump balls and grabbing three steals in the first two and a half minutes of the game. A total of seven turnovers would be committed by the Bearkats before the first media timeout of the game. A couple of key baskets would fall the way of Sam Houston to bring them within just a couple of possessions. However, SFA would do enough to keep a double digit lead heading into the second quarter with it sitting at a 20-9 tally.
“We didn’t execute,” said Bearkats head coach Ravon Justice. “We had too many turnovers early and too many missed opportunities. Their team was better in execution. You can’t under execute and expect to win a basketball game.”
Scoring would be one-sided in favor of SFA, with a few Sam Houston baskets sprinkled in here and there. With this, the Lady Jacks would continue to grow their lead to 32-16 with 3:59 left to go in the first half of play. In the first half of play overall, the Bearkats were led by junior forward Madelyn Batista with eight points on 3-for-7 shooting. Batista also led the way with eight rebounds and two steals in 15 minutes of play.
The Lady Jacks offense, however, was virtually unstoppable from the field in the first 20 minutes of play. SFA shot 15-for-28 from the field for a mark of 53.6 percent from the field, scoring all but two points this way in the first half. Leading the way for SFA was senior forward/center Aiyana Johnson, who tallied nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and a couple of rebounds in just 10 minutes of play.
Coming out of the halftime locker room, the Bearkats would outscore SFA 12-7 in the first 5:02 of the third quarter. Scoring five points each in this run was junior guard Damaya Telemaque and senior forward Courtney Cleveland. Sam Houston would outscore SFA at the end of the quarter for the first time in the game at a mark of 22-19, in part thanks to a couple of three pointers from Cleveland and redshirt sophomore guard Kaylee Jefferson, as well as continuous scoring from Cleveland and Telemaque. The third quarter would end at a 54-43 score line, in favor of the Lady Jacks.
Cleveland finished the game with 18 points off of 7-for-15 shooting, with a 2-for-2 line from deep. She also had 10 rebounds to be the only Bearkat with a double-double in the game.
“We had a slow start,” Cleveland said. “Turnovers, we weren’t executing on offense very well and it led to other faults on our end.”
The fourth quarter is when the Lady Jacks put the game to rest, starting out with a 12-6 scoring output in the first five and a half minutes. Questionable calls, plus missed shots plagued the Bearkats down the stretch as SFA would take the victory by a final score of 73-58. Key performances for SFA would be seen late in the game from junior guard Zya Nugent, who would score seven of her 12 points in the final quarter of play. Sam Houston would turn the ball over 24 times in the game, while also collecting only six assists, compared to the 16 for SFA.
The Bearkats have one more game at home in their final two of the season. Senior night for Sam Houston will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum against the Grand Canyon Antelopes. A win by the Bearkats would guarantee them a top six seed in the Western Athletic Conference tournament starting on March 9 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
