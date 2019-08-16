A Sam Houston State great is headed abroad to launch his professional basketball career.
Cameron Delaney — the 2019 Southland Conference Player of the Year, and a key part of the Bearkats’ league title run last season — has agreed to a one-year deal with Flyers Wels of the Austrian Basketball League.
The versatile guard is set to fly out Saturday for Austria, where he will join his new team.
“It means everything to me,” Delaney said of signing his first professional contract. “It may sound cliche, but I’ve worked my whole life to become a professional basketball player. My time is now, and I’m going to seize the moment.”
Delaney’s deal with Flyers Wels was finalized this week, with the club expressing optimism about what the Harker Heights native brings to the table.
“The head coach of the club called my agent, and my agent relayed the message to me that I would be receiving a call from them,” Delaney said. “He told me that he liked my game, and feels I can be beneficial to the team.
Delaney averaged 15.6 points per game in Southland play last season on his way to becoming the fourth Bearkat to win the league’s top individual honor — and the first since Gilberto Clavell did so in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.