Sam Houston State head baseball coach Matt Deggs is heading back to Lafayette, Louisiana.
Louisana-Lafayette announced Wednesday evening that Deggs has been hired as the program's next head baseball coach. An introductory press conference is scheduled for Thursday morning.
𝘈 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘴. The next head coach of @RaginCajunsBSB: @CoachDeggs28. #GeauxCajuns 🤟 pic.twitter.com/lNp6DHUqTc— Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) July 17, 2019
D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers first reported the news.
Deggs is heavily linked to Louisiana-Lafayette after serving as an assistant under former coach Tony Robichaux — who passed away earlier this month — for two seasons.
Leader of men- tough faithful and gritty He lived a life of Passion & loveFull of knowledge understanding & WisdomHe always ate last and it was never about him He spoke what he believed & lived by his convictions Thank you Coach Robe for the gift of your exampleI love you. pic.twitter.com/Out2mFJKwx— Coach Matt Deggs (@CoachDeggs28) July 4, 2019
The Texas City native helped take the Ragin’ Cajuns to new heights during his time as the team’s hitting and third base coach, amassing 101 wins to go along with Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles, and a regional championship.
Deggs' posted a 187-118 record in five years with the Bearkats, which was one of the most successful eras in program history. Sam Houston State won three Southland Conference regular season titles and two league tournament championships with Deggs at the helm. He also led the Kats to their first-ever super regional appearance in 2017.
