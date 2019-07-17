Matt Deggs
Joseph Brown/The Item

Sam Houston State head baseball coach Matt Deggs is heading back to Lafayette, Louisiana.

Louisana-Lafayette announced Wednesday evening that Deggs has been hired as the program's next head baseball coach. An introductory press conference is scheduled for Thursday morning.

D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers first reported the news.

Deggs is heavily linked to Louisiana-Lafayette after serving as an assistant under former coach Tony Robichaux — who passed away earlier this month — for two seasons.

The Texas City native helped take the Ragin’ Cajuns to new heights during his time as the team’s hitting and third base coach, amassing 101 wins to go along with Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles, and a regional championship.

Deggs' posted a 187-118 record in five years with the Bearkats, which was one of the most successful eras in program history. Sam Houston State won three Southland Conference regular season titles and two league tournament championships with Deggs at the helm. He also led the Kats to their first-ever super regional appearance in 2017.

