NATCHITOCHES — On a night when the top scoring offense in the country failed to match its speedy pace, the Sam Houston Bearkats leaned on their defense to secure an ugly yet pivotal road win over Northwestern State.
The Bearkats forced and recovered three fumbles in their own territory and held the Demons to just 43 rushing yards, paving the way for a 24-16 victory on Thursday night at Turpin Stadium.
Quentin Brown, Jaylen Thomas and Zyon McCollum each forced fumbles for Sam Houston, with Braiden Clopton, Markel Perry and Jaylen Phillips providing the recoveries. Trevor Williams also played a key part in the win, recording a game-high 15 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.
“There are going to be games where it’s not always pretty or a blowout,” Junior linebacker Trevor Williams said. “We have to play all the way through. It’s going to be a fight, so we just have to make sure we anchor down and play hard.”
With the Bearkats — who entered the game with an FCS-best 58.7 points per game — falling well below their season scoring average, the defense’s success in key situations was vital to securing the victory.
“The number of fourth-down stops and number of big turnovers they got, that was big-time,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “That’s the thing. We’re not just a great defense, great offense or great at special teams — we can play off each other.”
Due to injuries on the offensive line prior to and during the game, the Bearkats were forced to shuffle their front five throughout the night — with senior center Colby Thomas seeing action at three different starts. The upheaval at the center spot led to a series of botched snaps, with junior quarterback Eric Schmid passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns, but under constant duress, also tossed two picks while being sacked three times.
Ife Adeyi and Ramon Jefferson eached surpassed the century mark for the Bearkats, with Adeyi hauling in six catches for 134 yards and one touchdown and Jefferson carrying the ball 18 times for 107 yards. Cody Chrest recorded five catches for 98 yards and a score, while Donovan Williams rushed for Sam Houston's other touchdown in the second quarter.
“I’m glad we came out with the win, but we can play a lot cleaner — especially on the offensive side,” Adeyi said.
Sam Houston returns to action on April 10 at home against McNeese. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bowers Stadium.
