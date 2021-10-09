Defense leads No. 1 Sam Houston to dominating 41-7 victory over Lamar

HUNTSVILLE — Eric Schmid passed for two touchdowns and Noah Smith ran for 119 yards and a score as No. 1 Sam Houston routed Lamar 41-7 on Saturday.
Schmid added 59 rushing yards for the Bearkats (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Sun-WAC Challenge).
The defense held Lamar to 158 total yards and claimed 11 tackles for a loss in a dominating performance.
The first play from scrimmage went for a tackle for loss and then sophomore cornerback Kameryn Alexander came down with his first career interception, in his first career start.
Their strong performance is what was able to keep the Bearkats in this game.
The Cardinal’s biggest play from scrimmage was a 33-yard pass and catch from Mike Chandler to Jaylon Jackson, which set up a score. Junior linebacker Markel Perry led the charge with three tackles for loss and a sack.
While the offense was able to put up a quick 14 points, they stalled through the rest of the game. Sam Houston put up a single score in both the second and third quarter, while posting two after the game was decided in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore running back Noah Smith was given the nod tonight and he made the most of it. Smith was able to rush for over 100 yards for the first time in his Sam Houston career with his career-long of 49 yards for a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid made his return to the gridiron finishing 13-31 for 159 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The junior was unable to connect on his deep ball on multiple occasions. He also was unable to tuck and run on a few occasions which stopped drives.
1 of 11
SHSUFBvLU1092101.jpg
Redshirt freshman Braiden Clopton came up with a first quarter interception against Lamar University Saturday afternoon at Bowers Stadium.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092102.jpg
Bearkat running back Ramon Jefferson scampers into the end zone Saturday afternoon against Lamar.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092103.jpg
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092104.jpg
Bearkat defensive lineman Jahari Kay throws down Jaylon Jackson of Lamar for a loss Saturday afternoon in Huntsville.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092105.jpg
Bearkat receiver Cody Chrest pulls in an Eric Schmid pass Saturday afternoon. Chrest finished the game with four receptions with a team leading 81 yards in the 41-7 victory of Lamar.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092106.jpg
Bearkat running back Noah Smith breaks a tackle for nice gain Saturday at Bowers Stadium. Smith led all Bearkats with 119 yards rushing and a touchdown.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092107.jpg
SHSUFBvLU1092108.jpg
Lamar quarterback, Mike Chandler, rushes his pass Saturday afternoon as three Bearkat defenders close in on him. The Bearkat defense held the Cardinals to only 158 total yards of offense in the 41-7 win to stay undefeated.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092109.jpg
Bearkat running back Noah Smith pulls away from Cardinal defenders en route to a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter Saturday afternoon.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092110.jpg
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
SHSUFBvLU1092111.jpg
Bearkat running back Kyran Jackson lunges for a 4-yard touchdown Saturday afternoon to put the Bearkats up 34-7.
DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos
NEXT UP
The Bearkats will have their second bye week of the season, and it couldn’t come at a better time. With Ramon Jefferson and Jequez Ezzard both sitting in the second half, the injury but may have hit. When they return they will face Jacksonville State at Bowers Stadium on Oct. 23.
Lamar will travel to Abilene Christian and face the Wildcats for the second time this season, this one as a WAC conference game.