The Huntsville Hornets are back in the postseason for the first time in a decade.
Huntsville, the No. 4 seed from District 16-5A, will face District 15 champion Hallsville this weekend in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Hornets will head on the road for the series opener, which is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., before hosting the second game on Saturday. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park.
If necessary, a winner-take-all third game will be played at Hallsville on Monday at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the gate for all games. Only cash will be accepted.
