The Huntsville Hornets opened postseason play with a 35-12 bi-district round victory over Marshall on Friday, and now they're on to face Crosby in the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
Huntsville and Crosby will face off at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Hornets will be the home team.
Pre-sale tickets are available through HISD, costing $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets will be $10 at the gate.
