After having their 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19, two New Waverly track and field standouts are making up for lost time.
Seniors Alana Curl and Brett Munoz are set to represent their school on the big stage this week, as they head to Austin for the Class 3A state championships. Thursday’s races, which will take place at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas, are set to get underway at 5 p.m.
Curl and Munoz — who are competing in the 100m and 300m hurdles, respectively — find themselves among the best in the state as a long, grueling season reaches its finale. If you ask their coaches, hard work and dedication are the driving forces in their success.
“Just her work ethic,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Donna Gilliam said is the thing that’s impressed her most about Curl this year. “She's been so determined to get there. She got to regional her freshman year and didn't get to compete her sophomore year, then last year we didn't have a season. Her goal was to get out and make it to state. She's put in a lot of work and it's paid off.”
“The thing that has impressed me the most about Brett this season is that he's continued to work hard and not get comfortable with where he's at,” added boys head coach Melvin Williams. “He's continuing to work to better his time, whether it's conditioning or fixing some techniques.”
For Curl, advancing to state is an accomplishment four years in the making. After juggling duties between wrestling and track earlier in her career, she put all her focus in her favorite sport this season — and it’s paid off.
“I've been doing wrestling all these years, and I finally put my main focus in track,” Curl said. “Wrestling would’ve taken me out of state. It’s something that I was happy to be good at, but track makes me happier.”
As for Munoz, competing against the top student-athletes in Texas is nothing new. But after making it to Austin as a sophomore and having a shot at a state championship wiped away last year, he’s ready to make the most of his final shot at gold.
“Last year we were betting on nothing happening with how bad everything was,” he said. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to go to Austin and do it again.”
While Munoz and Curl have taken different paths to this year’s state meet, both have one common goal in mind: the opportunity to take their talents to the next level.
“I'm just trying to show out so I can go to college,” Curl said.
“Like Alana said,” Munoz added, “I'm just trying to get noticed and get my name out there.”
