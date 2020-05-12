After back-to-back down years by their own standards, the Sam Houston State Bearkats appear set to be a force once again.
Sam Houston State’s defense built a reputation as one of the best in the FCS last season — after leading the country in tackles for loss, third-down defense, total defense and rushing defense, while ranking in the top-10 in eight other categories, it’s difficult to argue otherwise. And now, the Bearkats could have a high-powered offense to match.
Heading into the 2020 offseason, Sam Houston State already had reason for optimism — despite the departures of Nathan Stewart, the Southland Conference’s all-time leading receiver, tight end Woody Brandom and four starting offensive lineman.
Junior Donovan Williams is back after ranking second in the conference last year with 925 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. So is Kyran Jackson, who was the league’s third-leading rusher in 2018 before injuries disrupted his junior season. The Bearkats also return a deep receiving corps that includes sophomore standouts Ife Adeyi, Chandler Harvin and Dee Bowens, as well as fifth-year seniors Corree Compton and Brennon Tibbs. And perhaps most importantly, for the first time since two-time Walter Payton Award winner Jeremiah Briscoe left campus, they have solidity under center in the form of junior quarterback Eric Schmid.
The rich have only gotten richer in recent months, with an influx of talented transfers boosting the potential of an already dangerous SHSU offense.
KATS ADD PAIR OF PLAYMAKERS AT WR
Even with a plethora of returners at the position, Stewart’s departure inevitably created a playmaking void at receiver. However, a pair of late additions to the 2020 signing class should help alleviate any concerns.
The Bearkats turned heads earlier this month with the announcement that they had landed former Howard receiver Jequez Ezzard, who is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing FCS transfers this offseason. Ezzard made the all-MEAC first team twice and was an FCS All-American in 2018. He missed essentially all of 2019 with an injury, but racked up 1,959 receiving yards and 18 TDs during the course of the previous two seasons.
Sam Houston State added to the excitement shortly after, revealing that it had also inked a commitment from Cody Chrest. The Houston native and Cy-Fair alum enjoyed a breakout 2019 season at Harvard, leading the team with 45 receptions and 706 yards.
Both players have one season of eligibility remaining — as does tight end Isaac Schley, who arrives in Huntsville as a graduate transfer from Georgetown.
BOLSTERING THE BACKFIELD
While not necessarily a need, Sam Houston State learned the hard way last season that it can never have enough depth. The Bearkats put this sentiment into action back in February with the early signing of Ramon Jefferson.
Jefferson, who will be a redshirt junior next season, is no stranger to FCS football. He ranked second in the CAA in total rushing yards (1,037), fourth in rushing yards per game (86.4) and sixth in touchdowns (9) as a freshman at Maine in 2018, and after spending the last year at Garden City CC (Kansas), is poised to make an impact in year one with the Bearkats.
KEY TO A CHAMPIONSHIP
Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler stated at the start of spring practice that “rebuilding the offensive line is going to be the single most important part” for the Bearkats in terms of winning a championship.
With summer almost here, the SHSU O-line is beginning to shape up.
Four-year starter Colby Thomas and former Baylor transfer Eleasah Anderson will be the cornerstones of the position group, with Peyton Fifield, Jalen North and Ylijaah Hall among the other returners to keep an eye on. And just like in other areas, the Bearkats managed to improve their outlook in the trenches with the help of a few newcomers.
The addition of Cisco College product Daniel Melendez was unveiled on national signing day in February, with Migel Garcia, a senior transfer that started nine games for Maine in 2018, joining the mix since then. The Bearkats also have a true freshman to watch up front in Atascocita’s Will Jones, who is among the highest ranked signees in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.