Week 3 of the college football season is complete, with a pair of top-10 takedowns at the forefront of last weekend’s action.

These surprises — No. 17 Jacksonville State upsetting No. 4 Eastern Washington 49-45 and No. 8 Towson blowing out No. 7 Maine 45-23 on the road — are poised to shake things up in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, which will be released Monday.

The Item’s ballot features a new addition, No. 4 Towson, to the top-five, as well as Top 25 newcomers Stony Brook, North Dakota and The Citadel filling out the final three spots. Sam Houston State, South Carolina State and Delaware were left off the ballot after suffering losses over the weekend.

Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot: 

  1. North Dakota State

  2. James Madison

  3. South Dakota State

  4. Towson

  5. Weber State

  6. Central Arkansas

  7. Kennesaw State

  8. Montana State

  9. Southeastern Louisiana

  10. Furman

  11. Villanova

  12. UC Davis

  13. North Carolina A&T

  14. Illinois State

  15. Nicholls

  16. Jacksonville State

  17. Eastern Washington

  18. Northern Iowa

  19. Montana

  20. Maine

  21. Southeast Missouri

  22. Southern Illinois

  23. Stony Brook

  24. North Dakota

  25. The Citadel

