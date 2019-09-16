Week 3 of the college football season is complete, with a pair of top-10 takedowns at the forefront of last weekend’s action.
These surprises — No. 17 Jacksonville State upsetting No. 4 Eastern Washington 49-45 and No. 8 Towson blowing out No. 7 Maine 45-23 on the road — are poised to shake things up in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, which will be released Monday.
The Item’s ballot features a new addition, No. 4 Towson, to the top-five, as well as Top 25 newcomers Stony Brook, North Dakota and The Citadel filling out the final three spots. Sam Houston State, South Carolina State and Delaware were left off the ballot after suffering losses over the weekend.
Here’s a look at The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:
North Dakota State
James Madison
South Dakota State
Towson
Weber State
Central Arkansas
Kennesaw State
Montana State
Southeastern Louisiana
Furman
Villanova
UC Davis
North Carolina A&T
Illinois State
Nicholls
Jacksonville State
Eastern Washington
Northern Iowa
Montana
Maine
Southeast Missouri
Southern Illinois
Stony Brook
North Dakota
The Citadel
