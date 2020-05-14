An overwhelming percentage of Americans — nearly 80%, according to a 2019 study by the American Gaming Association — support legalized sports gambling in the state they call home. That figure spikes above 95% for current and potential bettors, with 66% of uninterested parties in favor of legalization.
Unfortunately for Texans looking to make a wager once major sports leagues return to play, there is no legal course of action to do so.
There are currently 18 states that offer legal, single-game sports betting through retail and/or online sportsbooks. Four others and Washington D.C. have authorized sports betting, with launches pending, while there are 16 states where bills to legalize single-game sports betting have been pre-filed/introduced in the state legislature or where a voter referendum is scheduled.
Then there is Texas.
The Lone Star State is among 12 jurisdictions that have either no legislation or dead legislation regarding sports gambling in 2020. Rep. Eddie Lucio III of Brownsville introduced sports betting legislation in 2019, but it was never even appointed to a committee.
According to a Dallas Morning News report, it’s been estimated that sports betting in Texas generates annual revenues of $300 million. And high-profile illegal gambling busts — a 68-year-old Beaumont man pleaded guilty last June after running a multimillion-dollar gambling ring with his family for over three decades, not to mention the takedown of a $5 billion operation out of Southlake that set a national record in 2013 — seem to back up the sentiment that whether the state allows it or not, Texans are going to find a way to make wagers.
From a common sense standpoint, Texas’ sports gambling ban makes little.
The state ranks among the top-five in the country in lottery sales, allows on-site betting at a handful of horse and greyhound racing tracks and permits residents to play daily fantasy sports — which is essentially gambling, the only difference being the consumer bets on individual athletes rather than teams — on apps such as DraftKings and FanDuel. So why the hangup on sports gambling?
This is not an argument about the logistics of the situation, nor is it one regarding the morality of gambling. It is simply a plea for the state to take a serious look at something that could benefit the economy, while also enhancing the viewing experience for fans — which will be at least temporarily barred from the stands once sports get back in action.
One way to ease into the sports betting realm would be to follow a similar model to that of Tennessee, which recently passed an online-only sports betting law. Like in Texas, casinos are banned in Tennessee. And it seems that by embracing mobile betting, the state is able to create economic opportunities while minimizing the physical footprint of the gaming industry.
New Jersey — which got the sports gambling ball rolling when it won a 2018 Supreme Court ruling — provides a glimpse into the potential of the sports betting market. According to The Action Network, the state took in $4.5 billion in bets in 2019, with sports gambling netting New Jersey more than $100 million in taxes.
Now imagine if sports bettors in Texas — a state that is home to nearly 30 million people, 10 major league teams and some of the most fervent fan bases in college sports — put their gambling money into the state, rather than spending it with offshore sites, illegal bookies and out-of-state sportsbooks.
If only it were so simple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.