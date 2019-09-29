Another week of FCS action is complete, with an unlikely candidate continuing to approach the top of the rankings.
Villanova has climbed all the way up to No. 2 in The Item’s STATS FCS Top 25 ballot after improving to 5-0 with its third win over a top-15 opponent. North Dakota State’s consistent dominance, however, keeps the defending national champions in the No. 1 spot.
Sam Houston State is up two spots in our ballot with two straight wins to begin Southland Conference play, with three other teams from the league — Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls — also making the cut.
The STATS FCS Top 25 poll is released every Monday throughout the college football season. Here is a look at The Item’s Top 25 ballot, as well as a few notable decisions:
2. Villanova (Last week: 4)
It’s safe to say that Villanova has been the biggest surprise of the FCS season so far. After going unranked with just 14 votes in the preseason STATS FCS Top 25, the Wildcats now find themselves approaching the top of the poll. With three wins over top-15 opponents, including a 33-17 win over No. 12 Maine on Saturday, Villanova moves up two spots in our ballot to No. 2 — jumping James Madison and South Dakota but remaining behind North Dakota State.
11. Montana (Last week: 18)
The Grizzlies continue to steadily climb up the Top 25, making their largest jump yet — up seven spots to No. 11 — this week after perhaps their most impressive win of the season. Montana dismantled No. 4 UC Davis 45-20 on the road Saturday, and while the Aggies have been wildly overrated this season, the Grizzlies’ dominance is nothing to overlook.
19. Sam Houston State (Last week: 21)
Determined to turn the page on an underwhelming non-conference showing, Sam Houston State has emerged as the hottest team in the Southland through two full weeks of league action.
The Bearkats bounced back from an early deficit on the road at McNeese, out-scoring the Cowboys 21-3 over the final 34:17 to win 28-17 and improve to 2-0 in conference play. Combined with last week’s thrashing of 2018 co-Southland champion Incarnate Word, the Kats have won their first two league tests by an average of 25 points.
Unranked: UC Davis (Last week: 12)
It may seem a bit harsh, but no Top 25 team has proven less this year than UC Davis. And as a result, the Aggies are no longer on our ballot.
Their latest setback — a 25-point home loss to Montana — isn’t the reason they’ve fallen from No. 12 to unranked. Rather it comes down to the fact that they’ve yet to beat a team with a winning record, and they’ve lost their only two legitimate FCS tests by a combined 36 points.
Unranked: Houston Baptist (Last week: unranked)
The final spot in our ballot came down to Houston Baptist and Eastern Washington, who had fallen from the top-five to unranked following back-to-back losses. The Eagles’ 35-20 win over North Dakota on Saturday felt more impressive than anything HBU had done so far, giving them the slight edge this week. However, the Huskies will undoubtedly crack our next ballot with a win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.
The Item's STATS FCS Top 25 ballot
North Dakota State
Villanova
James Madison
Weber State
South Dakota State
Central Arkansas
Montana State
Southeastern Louisiana
Kennesaw State
Towson
Montana
Furman
Illinois State
North Carolina A&T
Nicholls
Northern Iowa
Youngstown State
Maine
Sam Houston State
Southeast Missouri
Stony Brook
Southern Illinois
Delaware
Jacksonville State
Eastern Washington
