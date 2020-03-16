There’s no denying that the final stretch of the 2019-20 sports year has been robbed of its full potential due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With the Southland Conference cancelling all sporting events for the rest of the semester, Sam Houston State’s baseball and softball teams will no longer have the chance to defend their league titles. The basketball season’s abrupt end forfeited the Bearkat seniors’ final shot at the Big Dance. And with UIL and TAPPS suspending their sports seasons for the time being, it’s uncertain when our local high school teams will return to competitive action.
But just because the spring semester has been shortened, doesn’t mean it’s been short on memorable moments. Here’s a look at the top ones so far in 2020:
Harrell’s buzzer-beater secures Hornets’ first area championship in a decade
Huntsville boys basketball had made a habit of second-round exits in recent years, but the Hornets bucked that trend in 2020.
With the area championship on the line, Georgetown tied the game at 47 in the waning moments. With less than five seconds to play, Duece Fair rolled around a screen and zipped a perfect pass to Taylor Harrell, who banked the game-winner off the backboard with no time to spare.
"Duece slashed perfectly and I was right there for the bucket,” Harrell said.
"I saw he had them pinned to the basket," added Fair. "I dumped it off to him, he went up with it and we won."
The 49-47 victory snapped a streak of five consecutive area-round losses for Huntsville.
"It feels good to finally beat that curse," said senior guard Jacovyn Houston.
Bearkat women snap six-game losing streak to SFA
Heading into the 2019-20 season, not a single member of the Sam Houston State women’s basketball team had ever beaten Stephen F. Austin. That all changed on Feb. 1 in Huntsville.
The Bearkats had lost six consecutive games to their Piney Woods rival entering the day, but there was a different feel to this game. The Kats had played SFA close in each of their two meetings during head coach Ravon Justice’s first year with the team, and carried a sense of confidence into their first showdown of 2020.
This confidence translated to the court, as Sam Houston State overcame an early 11-0 deficit and stormed back to win 63-55 — their first victory in the series since the 2016 Southland Conference Tournament.
“It’s extra special for the seniors,” Justice said. “This morning they said that they’d never beaten Stephen F. Austin. I said, ‘We’ll take care of it today if everybody buys in.’”
“These past four years we haven’t had the chance to beat them,” added senior forward Kiera McKinney, “so it was great to go out there and beat them for the first time.”
Alpha Omega wins first basketball state title
The Alpha Omega Academy Lions were no stranger to the TAPPS state tournament, but success there was a different story.
Alpha Omega finally made its breakthrough this season, however, as veteran leaders, a talented newcomer and longtime coach Wes Jones led the Lions to their first basketball state championship.
“There are no words to explain it,” said Jones, who secured his first state championship in 38 years of coaching. “A lot of work went into all of this. It took years and having some guys that were committed, and this was the result.”
Following a convincing win over district rival Conroe Covenant in the semifinals, Alpha Omega sealed the deal with a 43-48 victory over Lubbock All Saints in the TAPPS 2A title. Wade Williams, Kaden Judie, Abed Shamas and Harrison Allen earned all-tournament team honors for their 2020 postseason contributions.
“There were two minutes left and I just started tearing up,” said Williams. “I couldn’t believe it.”
SHSU softball stuns Texas A&M
In one of the last Sam Houston State softball games of 2020, the Bearkats picked up a win more than two decades in the makings.
Sam Houston State dropped the first game of a doubleheader at Texas A&M in walk-off fashion and fell behind early in the second half of the twinbill. The Bearkats didn’t waver, however, and rallied to stun the Aggies 6-3 — snapping a 51-game losing streak in the series that dated back to 1995.
“To be able to win over here — they have a great program and great athletic department — is a big deal for our program,” head coach Garrett Valis said. “But at the same time, it’s just another win for us. We feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction and I’m really excited about what we’re doing.”
Mayrant brings Walker County its first wrestling state title
The New Waverly Bulldogs produced Walker County’s first wrestling state champion in February, as Langston Mayrant capped a prolific four-year career with a bang.
Mayrant overcame an array of obstacles along the way, and fell short at the district and regional matches. He persevered, however, claiming a state title in the 182-pound weight class at the Class 5A championships in Cypress.
“I would love to say I was able to achieve this on my own, but that’s not true,” Mayrant said. “I had so much support from my coaches, my family and the New Waverly community. Being champion and the first from Walker County is a cool note, but without all of them, it would not have been possible.”
