During a whacky FCS spring season that was riddled with uncertainty, one thing remained constant: the Sam Houston Bearkats’ refusal to lose.
This trademark trait was put on full display Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, as the Bearkats edged out No. 1 seed South Dakota State 23-21 to close out one of the most challenging postseason runs in FCS history and secure their place among college football immortals.
“When you win a national championship, it’s immortality — and that's what we were chasing,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We were chasing immortality.”
Sam Houston made late defensive stands in scoring position to hold off Monmouth, North Dakota State and James Madison in the first three rounds of the playoffs, but it was the offense that saved the season on Sunday. After surrendering an 85-yard touchdown run to freshman standout Isaiah Davis with 5:41 remaining, the Bearkats turned to a hobbled Eric Schmid to lead a game-winning touchdown drive for the program’s first FCS National Championship.
The junior quarterback, who had been spitting up blood following a massive hit earlier in the game, limped off the field at the end of the previous drive after landing on a banged up ankle on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Harvin that was called back for holding. Sam Houston proceeded to shake off these back-to-back setbacks like a team that knew it wasn’t losing, despite a four-point deficit and time slipping away.
Over the past two weekends, the Bearkats had come from behind in the second half to beat James Madison and North Dakota State, which had accounted for the past nine national titles and finished the season at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Why would a little adversity shake them now?
“It wasn't a shocker for us because we've dealt with stuff like that all year. We were kind of joking in the locker room, like it's got to be this way for us to win,” Schmid said. “We knew we'd battle through the adversity.”
The Bearkats converted four times on third or fourth down during their 16-play, game-winning drive, a final display of resiliency from a team whose 10-0 season was defined by its never-give-up mentality.
Two of these conversions came courtesy of sideline catches from Jequez Ezzard, who was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after hauling in 10 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, with Schmid moving the chains as well with a nine-yard run on fourth-and-short. Both successful fourth-down tries were set up by scrambles by Schmid, who took hit after hit while fighting for extra yardage, and on third-and-8 with less than a minute remaining, leapt headfirst over an SDSU defender to turn a potential sack into a five-yard gain.
As pivotal as these moments were, however, it’s the final conversion of the day that will live on forever in Sam Houston football lore.
Following back-to-back incomplete passes, the Bearkats faced a third-and-goal from the 10-yard-line with 21 seconds remaining. Offensive coordinator Ryan Carty called in a four verticals pattern with a running back angle route underneath. Sophomore receiver Ife Adeyi read the defense from the slot and — realizing the linebacker would be dropping back into coverage — knew he had to find an opening. With three defenders draped around Adeyi, Schmid fired a missile into the narrowest of windows.
The rest is history.
“You would think for us going into the last drive of the season for a national championship, there would have been some panic on the sideline. There was resolve,” Keeler said. “I have to give my quarterback all the praise because of his calm demeanor, his willingness to just say, ‘OK, let's go,’ and not question and not panic. ... We won a national championship, we have a great team, but we have a warrior at quarterback, a warrior.”
“Schmid is the G.O.A.T.,” added Adeyi. “He was converting third downs and fourth downs all the way ... he literally brought us down the field, and we used just enough time to where they didn't have enough time to make a play.
“It was four verticals, and I recognized it was going to be a Tampa 2 with a drop linebacker. I couldn't get over the top, so had to sit in one of those holes. Luckily me and Schmid were on the same page, and he just threw a straight dime.”
Sam Houston athletic director Bobby Williams has been involved in a handful of championships and memorable moments since arriving at the school as an assistant football coach in 1982, with more likely on the way. As for favorite memories, however, it’s going to be tough to top Sunday.
“I've been here for some great moments,” Williams said, “but being involved with football for 39 years, that was as good as it gets.”
