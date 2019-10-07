Two Southland Conference teams are moving up, while two others take a significant slide in The Item's latest STATS FCS Top 25 ballot.
Nicholls finally returns to the top-10 following a 20-point thrashing of a ranked conference foe, and Sam Houston State cracks the top-15 with a 3-0 start to league play. Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana and Central Arkansas both drop out of the top-10 after suffering their first FCS losses of 2019.
Our ballot also features three new additions to the top-10: Montana (8), Furman (9) and Northern Iowa (10). Here's a look at a few notable picks, as well as The Item's full Top 25:
7. Nicholls (Last week: 15)
The Southland Conference’s undisputed preseason favorite finally picked up the quality win it needed to move back into the top-10.
Nicholls dismantled Central Arkansas, No. 6 in our previous ballot and No. 11 in last week’s STATS FCS poll, 34-14 to improve to 3-0 against non-FBS teams. It was the first time this season that the Colonels flashed their full potential for four quarters, and in doing so, they reminded us that they still remain the team to beat in the Southland.
8. Montana (Last week: 11)
The Grizzlies move up three spots in this week’s ballot following a 59-20 beatdown of Idaho State, and the case can be made that they should be even higher. At this point in the season, little separates Montana State, Nicholls and Montana in the 6-8 spots. The Colonels get the slight edge at the moment due to the quality of their signature win. They beat a UCA team with arguably the FCS’ top win this year by 20, whereas the Grizzlies' top accomplishment — albeit a dominant 45-20 road win — came against a UC Davis team whose most impressive feat is a double-digit loss to No. 1 NDSU.
15. Sam Houston State (Last week: 19)
As dominant as the Bearkats’ 45-6 conference-opening win over Incarnate Word was, their performance the last two weeks has been an even greater testament to their potential.
Sam Houston State has picked up back-to-back double-digit victories over McNeese and Stephen F. Austin, and while neither win is head-turning on paper, the manner in which they’ve won is. The Kats lost starting quarterback Eric Schmid to a broken hand on the second drive of their game at McNeese, thrusting an injured Ty Brock into action. The SHSU defense — which ranks near the top of the country in third-down defense, tackles for loss and rushing defense — has taken charge, while Brock — whose mobility has been removed as he battles back from an ankle injury — has done just enough to help the Kats reach 3-0 in Southland play.
16. Central Arkansas (Last week: 6)
UCA has been in our top-10 since Week 1 as a result of its season-opening 35-28 comeback win at FBS Western Kentucky. But after suffering their first FCS loss of the year in troubling fashion, they slide down 10 spots to No. 16.
Much like Montana State, Nicholls and Montana in the top-10, little separates the Bears and Sam Houston State. However, the Bearkats’ strong start to league play puts them in the top-15 over a UCA team that has a one-point win over an unranked team and a 20-point loss in its two Southland tests.
22. Southeastern Louisiana (Last week: 8)
Nobody took more of a tumble in this week’s ballot than Southeastern Louisiana, who trailed by as much as 21 in a 38-34 loss to McNeese. It wasn’t so much the Lions’ first FCS loss that drops them from the top-10 to the 20s. More than anything, it comes down to the fact that they’ve struggled three straight weeks with inferior Southland opponents, while their signature win over Jacksonville State looks much less impressive than it did a month ago.
The Item's STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:
1. North Dakota State
2. Villanova
3. James Madison
4. Weber State
5. South Dakota State
6. Montana State
7. Nicholls
8. Montana
9. Furman
10. Northern Iowa
11. Kennesaw State
12. Towson
13. North Carolina A&T
14. Illinois State
15. Sam Houston State
16. Central Arkansas
17. Maine
18. Southeast Missouri
19. Stony Brook
20. Delaware
21. Sacramento State
22. Southeastern Louisiana
23. Jacksonville State
24. Yale
25. Youngstown State
