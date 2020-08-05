Sam Houston State is scheduled to begin training camp for the 2020 football season later this week. However, according to the latest update from the NCAA, it could be two more weeks before the Bearkats and other FCS programs even know what they’re playing for.
After punting on the opportunity to make a decision this week, the NCAA failed to deliver a final answer on if its fall championships will take place. Instead, it directed each division of the association to decide independently by Aug. 21 whether it would be able to safely conduct championship events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regular-season conference championships will still be governed by the leagues themselves. However, for events such as the FCS playoffs, uncertainty lingers at the forefront.
Schools and conferences will need to meet specific requirements in order to conduct fall NCAA championships, with one excerpt from the NCAA’s release on Wednesday appearing to hint at an obstacle for the FCS playoffs as we know it.
“Any NCAA fall championship or other postseason contests must be conducted within enhanced safety protocols for student-athletes and essential athletics personnel,” the association said. “These safety enhancements will include regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of noncompetition.”
The release also stated that “NCAA championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19.”
This seems to foreshadow an inevitable shrinking of the 24-team, single-elimination FCS playoff format if 2020 fall championships take place, with a four-team, College Football Playoff-style tournament or one-off national title game appearing to be among the most feasible options. The requirement to separate ‘college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel’ makes it appear that something resembling a bubble would be needed for playoff games, and the more rounds there are, the less realistic a 2020 FCS postseason becomes.
It should also be noted that even if a workable playoff format is figured out, the NCAA will not allow fall championships for a sport if 50% or more of eligible teams cancel their season. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 60% of FCS teams were still set to play their season — with several conferences scheduled to meet this week.
It would be easy to close these thoughts with a parting shot at the NCAA — and after once again leaving student-athletes in limbo, it wouldn’t be without warrant. But with seemingly all of social media spending Wednesday afternoon dunking on the association, Scottie Pippen-on-Patrick Ewing-style, here are a few very hypothetical FCS playoff scenarios instead.
NATIONAL TITLE GAME
The top-two teams in the country meet in a winner-take-all national championship. How would these two teams be decided? That’s a little trickier said than done. The coaches’ poll, STATS FCS Top 25 and playoff selection committee aren’t perfect, but perhaps combining them with computer-generated selections — similar to the BCS rankings — is one option.
FOUR-TEAM PLAYOFF
Taking the College Football Playoff format and moving it to the FCS seems to be another viable option. It would eliminate some of the controversy from the above method, while still being limited enough in scale to appear feasible from a financial and health/safety perspective. It wouldn’t have the same feel as a normal FCS postseason by any stretch, but it might be the best option for a season unlike any other.
EIGHT-TEAM PLAYOFF
This scenario would allow remaining eligible conferences to still receive their automatic postseason bid, which could be a strong selling point to those who will ultimately make the final decision. But again, the more teams involved, the more difficult it is to make the FCS playoffs happen in 2020.
_
Josh Criswell is the sports editor of The Huntsville Item. He can be reached by email at jcriswell@itemonline.com or on Twitter at @Item_Criswell.
