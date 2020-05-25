Everyday life has started to regain some sense of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with stores, restaurants and various other establishments beginning to reopen their doors.
From a sports perspective, however, there was nothing normal about Memorial Day Weekend 2020.
Sure, the made-for-TV charity golf showdown that paired golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson with NFL icons Peyton Manning and Tom Brady provided ample viewing pleasure. A struggling Brady heard from critics on social media — such as Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton — all day, before holing out the par-5 seventh hole for birdie … albeit after a penalty drop. We also saw Woods, who was partnered with the always entertaining Manning, get revenge on Mickleson after dropping their Thanksgiving 2018 exhibition in a playoff.
And most importantly, the event aimed to raise at least $10 million for COVID-19 relief funds — a number that was almost doubled after online donations poured in.
But as fulfilling as this brief taste of sports was for a few hours, it just wasn’t the same.
Memorial Day, which honors the men and women who died while serving our country, brings friends and families together each year in late May. Commemorative events, backyard cookouts and barbecues are regular fixtures of the holiday — and in most years, so is sports.
The NBA playoffs, had the season not been suspended back in mid-March, would be in the heart of the conference finals right now. The Stanley Cup Final should be in full swing, or just about to get started. And baseball ... oh where to begin.
While Memorial Day is typically situated amid the biggest time of the year for professional basketball and hockey, it’s baseball that always seems to captivate the sports world on this holiday.
Military-themed uniforms and apparel honor the fallen, while also raising money for charity throughout the weekend. Awe-inspiring flyovers, flag unfurlings and national anthem renditions are regular occurrences at MLB stadiums across America.
I’ve spent a handful of Memorial Days at the ballpark throughout my lifetime, from the Astrodome and Minute Maid Park to Petco Park and Dodger Stadium. Each venue has its own unique atmosphere and fan experience, but Memorial Day always has a similar feeling.
Jam-packed concourses resemble a sea of patriotism, while the smell of hot dogs, peanuts and draft beer fill the air, and die-hard fans debate their team’s prospects at the one-third point of the season.
Unfortunately, there were no such images this Memorial Day Weekend. But when sports are finally back and fans can — safely and responsibly — return to the stadium, there’s no doubt it’ll be a beautiful sight to see.
I can’t wait.
THIS DATE IN BASEBALL
1916 — Benny Kauff of the Giants was picked off first base three times by Boston’s Lefty Tyler. The miscues didn’t hurt as New York won its 14th consecutive road victory beating the Braves, 12-1.
1925 — In Detroit’s 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Ty Cobb became the first to collect 1,000 career extra-base hits. He finished his career with 1,139.
1929 — Pinch-hitters Pat Crawford of the Giants and Les Bell of the Boston Braves hit grand slams in New York’s 15-9 victory.
1930 — Joe Sewell of the Cleveland Indians, who fanned only three times in 353 at-bats during the season, was struck out twice in the same game by Pat Caraway of the White Sox.
1933 — Philadelphia’s Chuck Klein hit for cycle in a 5-4 14-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Dizzy Dean went the distance for St. Louis. Klein went 4-for-6, drove in two runs and scored twice. Klein homered in the top of the 13th to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead. The Cardinals got a run in the 13th to tie it and won the game in the 14th.
1937 — Billy Sullivan and Bruce Campbell appeared for the Cleveland Indians as pinch hitters. Each hit a home run, making this the first time two American League pinch hitters hit home runs in the same game. The Indians beat the Athletics, 8-6.
1956 — Cincinnati Reds pitchers John Klippstein, Hershell Freeman and Joe Black combined for 9 2-3 hitless innings, but lost 2-1 in 11 innings to the Philadelphia Phillies.
1959 — Harvey Haddix of Pittsburgh pitched 12 perfect innings before losing to Milwaukee 1-0 in the 13th on an error, a sacrifice and Joe Adcock’s double.
1993 — Cleveland’s Carlos Martinez hit a fourth-inning home run, with the assist of Jose Canseco’s head, in a 7-6 win over Texas. Martinez hit a deep fly ball off Kenny Rogers that carried towards the right field wall.
Canseco reached the warning track at Cleveland Stadium and lost sight of the ball in the sun at the wall. he made a wild stab for it with his glove and the ball bounced off his head and over the wall for a solo home run.
1997 — Chicago’s Sammy Sosa and the Pirates’ Tony Womack hit inside-the-park homers in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 2-1 win. It was the first time two inside-the-park homers had been hit in the same inning in 20 years.
2004 — Daryle Ward hit for the cycle and tied his career best with six RBIs in Pittsburgh’s 11-8 win over St. Louis.
2008 — Chase Utley tied the National League lead with his 16th homer and drove in six runs as Philadelphia routed Colorado 20-5. The Phillies batted around three times and had season-highs in hits (19) and runs.
2011 — The hot-hitting Boston Red Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 14-1 in an eight-inning, rain-shortened game. The Red Sox, who beat Cleveland 14-2 the previous day, scored at least 14 runs in back-to-back games for the first time since 1998.
