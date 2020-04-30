Just when you thought the cancelation of sporting events was slowing down, young athletes and fans were dealt yet another heartbreak.
And for a sports world that remains at a standstill, there’s an argument to be made that this one was the toughest yet.
Little League President Stephen Keener announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook Live broadcast that the 2020 Little League World Series — as well as championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions — have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ever since 1947, the Little League World Series has consumed the sports world during the month of August — spotlighting some of the globe’s top youth baseball talent in the process. It has introduced us to future MLB stars such as Gary Sheffield and Cody Bellinger, as well as social media phenomenons like Alfred Delia, who during his TV intro famously stated, “They call me Big Al, and I hit dingers.”
The Little League World Series is a shining example of how sports can transcend sports in itself. One of my most vivid memories as a sports fan growing up in Houston exemplified this, as I watched an entire city rally around a group of 10-12 year olds from Bellaire that went on to become the 2000 U.S. champions.
Unfortunately, we will have no such moment this August.
No NCAA Tournament, no high school or college sports for the rest of the spring and now, no Big Als in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania hitting dingers for the whole world to see.
