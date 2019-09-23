For the first week all season, there wasn't much turnover in The Item's STATS FCS Top 25 ballot — although there were a few notable moves.
Villanova climbs to No. 4 following a top-five win, while Sam Houston State makes its return to the Top 25 after a dominant start to Southland Conference play.
Here's a look at a few notable selections, as well The Item's full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:
4. Villanova (Last week: 12)
One of the biggest surprises of the college football season keeps on climbing. The Wildcats move into our top-five after a 52-45 overtime win over No. 5 Towson.
9. Southeastern Louisiana (Last week: 9)
The Lions were far from perfect, but they did enough to pull out an 11-point victory over Lamar.
11. Furman (Last week: 10)
Furman drops one spot, although not by any doing of its own. Villanova has just been that good, with its win Saturday dropping Towson to Furman’s former spot at No. 10.
21. Sam Houston State (Last week unranked)
While it’s way too early in the season to call something a must-win, Saturday' certainly had the feel of it. After narrow losses at New Mexico and North Dakota, the Bearkats entered Southland Conference play at 1-2 without a Division I win. It was clear they wanted to make a statement against Incarnate Word — and they did exactly that, blowing out the 2018 co-conference champion 45-6.
Team to watch: Houston Baptist
Yes, that Houston Baptist. The Huskies have gone 3-0 since suffering a two-point loss at FBS UTEP in their season opener, including a 48-21 win over Northwestern State on Saturday in their first Southland Conference test. If HBU — who has already surpassed its win total of the past two seasons combined — picks up a victory over Texas Southern this week to reach 4-1, it’ll be hard to keep the Huskies out of the Top 25.
The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot
North Dakota State
James Madison
South Dakota State
Villanova
Weber State
Central Arkansas
Kennesaw State
Montana State
Southeastern Louisiana
Towson
Furman
UC Davis
Illinois State
North Carolina A&T
Nicholls
Jacksonville State
Northern Iowa
Montana
Maine
Stony Brook
Sam Houston State
Southeast Missouri
Southern Illinois
North Dakota
The Citadel
