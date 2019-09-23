fcs top 25

For the first week all season, there wasn't much turnover in The Item's STATS FCS Top 25 ballot — although there were a few notable moves.

Villanova climbs to No. 4 following a top-five win, while Sam Houston State makes its return to the Top 25 after a dominant start to Southland Conference play.

Here's a look at a few notable selections, as well The Item's full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot:

4. Villanova (Last week: 12)

One of the biggest surprises of the college football season keeps on climbing. The Wildcats move into our top-five after a 52-45 overtime win over No. 5 Towson.

9. Southeastern Louisiana (Last week: 9)

The Lions were far from perfect, but they did enough to pull out an 11-point victory over Lamar.

11. Furman (Last week: 10)

Furman drops one spot, although not by any doing of its own. Villanova has just been that good, with its win Saturday dropping Towson to Furman’s former spot at No. 10.

21. Sam Houston State (Last week unranked)

While it’s way too early in the season to call something a must-win, Saturday' certainly had the feel of it. After narrow losses at New Mexico and North Dakota, the Bearkats entered Southland Conference play at 1-2 without a Division I win. It was clear they wanted to make a statement against Incarnate Word — and they did exactly that, blowing out the 2018 co-conference champion 45-6. 

Team to watch: Houston Baptist

Yes, that Houston Baptist. The Huskies have gone 3-0 since suffering a two-point loss at FBS UTEP in their season opener, including a 48-21 win over Northwestern State on Saturday in their first Southland Conference test. If HBU — who has already surpassed its win total of the past two seasons combined — picks up a victory over Texas Southern this week to reach 4-1, it’ll be hard to keep the Huskies out of the Top 25.

The Item’s full STATS FCS Top 25 ballot

  1. North Dakota State

  2. James Madison

  3. South Dakota State

  4. Villanova

  5. Weber State

  6. Central Arkansas

  7. Kennesaw State

  8. Montana State

  9. Southeastern Louisiana

  10. Towson

  11. Furman

  12. UC Davis

  13. Illinois State

  14. North Carolina A&T

  15. Nicholls

  16. Jacksonville State

  17. Northern Iowa

  18. Montana

  19. Maine

  20. Stony Brook

  21. Sam Houston State

  22. Southeast Missouri

  23. Southern Illinois

  24. North Dakota

  25. The Citadel

Tags

Recommended for you