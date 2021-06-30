A new chapter in Sam Houston athletics is set to begin on Thursday, as the Bearkats make their long-awaited move to the Western Athletic Conference official.
Sam Houston — along with Abilene Christian, Lamar and Stephen F. Austin, making up a group known as the Texas 4 — is leaving the Southland Conference for the WAC, with Southern Utah of the Big Sky set to join the league in exactly one year.
The Bearkats’ decision to exit the conference they have called home since 1987 has been in the works for some time, with initial discussions beginning in late 2019 and an announcement taking place in January to welcome the new additions. However, Thursday will mark their first day under the WAC umbrella.
Sam Houston will reap numerous benefits from its jump to the WAC. Among these is alignment with a conference that aims to be viewed as a top-12 basketball league — quite the change from the Southland, whose average men’s basketball budget for the 2018-19 season ranked in the bottom 10% of all Division I conferences. There is also the allure of being in a league of more like-minded athletic departments in terms of vision and financial commitment, with several WAC members expressing interest in moving to FBS football within the next decade.
As green as the grass may look on the other side, though, there is going to be plenty to miss about the Southland Conference. Here are a just a few examples:
A FOODIE’S PARADISE
At least in its current incarnation, it appears the WAC is going to be a step down for the Texas 4 in terms of the food scene.
One of the main attractions for any Southland road trip was the cuisine, whether it be the unmatched Cajun offerings found in Louisiana, top-notch Mexican food in San Antonio or a bevy of options in Little Rock on the way to Central Arkansas. For those working in media, a trip to McNeese or Northwestern State almost always resulted in a pregame meal — or two — featuring restaurant-quality Louisiana cooking. A death knell to a diet if there’s ever been one.
The members of the Texas 4 each bring their own quality offerings to the table, and it’s not like the WAC is devoid of elite culinary options — although rumblings about funeral potatoes, a Utah staple that apparently consists of potatoes, dairy, additional carbs and other ingredients to be determined, has likely stirred some stomachs. But if you’re looking for a conference that is a foodie’s paradise from top to bottom, it’s tough to beat the Southland.
HIGH-SCORING SATURDAYS
Say what you will about defense in the Southland Conference — outside of Sam Houston’s FCS National Championship run, there wasn’t much of it this past football season — but from an excitement and week-to-week intrigue standpoint, the league provided plenty to look forward to.
Excluding teams that played less than three games, the Southland had six of the top 15 scoring offenses in the FCS this year. This includes Nicholls, Incarnate Word and Southeastern Louisiana, who all ranked in the top-five while combining to average more than 130 points per game.
With SLU bringing back Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley, UIW returning national freshman of the year Cameron Ward and former LSU quarterback Lindsey Scott coming back to throw to All-American receiver Dai'Jean Dixon at Nicholls, it doesn’t appear the Southland will be losing its reputation as the FCS version of The Greatest Show on Turf anytime soon.
PROXIMITY
With members in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Washington, the most significant and immediately relevant drawback to joining the WAC is the cost and logistics of travel.
Division-only play in several sports and crossover scheduling in others will help offset this, with teams being broken up into two groups based on geography. The wide footprint of the league will also allow for unique championship opportunities, such as the conference basketball tournaments in Las Vegas and baseball championships at MLB Spring Training sites in Arizona.
While these new locations might spur excitement, though, it also introduces plane travel into the equation — something that wasn’t a factor in the Southland, a league in which all of its members are within at most a nine-hour drive and often several hours closer. This also trickles down to the fans, as travel to road games outside of Texas just got substantially more expensive to attend.
THE PEOPLE
The phrase Southern hospitality can be overused at times, but for the most part, it describes the individuals that work for and around the Southland to a tee.
As media members, there have been more than a handful of times when it’s been necessary to criticize the conference, and other times when they’ve fallen victim to the snarky nature of social media and those who use it. Nonetheless, Southland employees like assistant director of communications Josh Yonis and associate commissioner Courtney Archer have always been more than accommodating — whether it be arranging interviews, providing storylines or simply helping those around the league navigate a global pandemic.
There have certainly been contentious moments within the Southland during the past few months, especially regarding the exit of the Texas 4. But from a media perspective, and also a personal one, it’s been a pleasure engaging with commissioner Tom Burnett and his team at the Southland — as well as various SIDs around the league — throughout the past few years.
