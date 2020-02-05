Back-to-back missed playoff appearances have given Sam Houston State football fans ample reason to worry. A stacked 2020 signing class should help ease these concerns.
The Bearkats unveiled their 2020 signing class Wednesday, an 18-player haul that compiled 34 all-district and 13 all-state selections, 20 district championships and four state titles. Of the 13 high school signees, all are from Texas. And per usual, at least a handful are set to make an immediate impact.
Sam Houston State’s biggest needs entering the offseason were obvious — tight end Woody Brandom is likely off to the NFL, four starters on the offensive line have departed and linebackers Hunter Brown and Royce See will no longer be leading the Southland Conference’s most ferocious defense. The Bearkats delivered answers in all three areas.
Isaac Schley — a 6-foot-5, 250-pound graduate transfer — arrives from Georgetown after earning all-Patriot League honors in 2019, and will immediately help fill the void created by Brandom’s departure. The Kats also added Rowdy Godwin out of Athens, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end that will compete for playing time as a freshman.
Offensive lineman Daniel Melendez has transferred in after two years at Cisco Junior College and is already turning heads within the Bearkat football program. Melendez will be one of the players vying to join Colby Thomas and Eleasah Anderson on the starting O-line during the spring, and there is still a strong possibility that the Kats add at least one more transfer in the trenches.
A pair of imposing high school signees have the SHSU O-line poised to be a strength for years to come. Three-star Humble Atascocita standout Will Jones — a 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect that had offers from LSU and Kansas early in the recruiting process — is one of the highest rated recruits in school history, while Victoria St. Joseph’s D’Ary Patton arrives in Huntsville at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds.
Linebacker was the Bearkats’ greatest question mark entering Wednesday, but they now seem to have more than enough options to formulate an answer. SHSU signed four high school LBs — Trey Fields (Sweeny), Jaylen Phillips (Katy), Goodness Nwawuihe (North Garland) and Ysidro Mascorro (Refugio) — with a combined five all-state selections, one district MVP and two state championships, while also adding junior Tulane transfer Quentin Brown — a former two-star recruit that earned all-district honors in each of his four years at Conroe.
SHSU did more than just fill needs, too.
The Bearkats signed a pair of quarterbacks after a 2019 season filled with injuries at the position — and if all goes according to plan, they’ll be set behind center through 2024. Mt. San Antonio College transfer Brett Virgil — an all-conference MVP and former two-star recruit — is a dual-threat with the ability to make an impact now, but could also redshirt and have two more years of eligibility. Doing so would make him a senior in 2022, and potentially in line to take over the starting job after Eric Schmid graduates. The SHSU coaching staff is also highly optimistic about the future of Trapper Pannell, a two-time first-team all-district selection. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound high school signee amassed over 6,000 total yards and 80 touchdowns during his career at Kerrville Tivy, and was recently named the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game MVP.
As for SHSU’s undeniable strength — a defensive line that loses no pieces from a group that helped the Kats lead the FCS in total defense, rushing defense, third-down defense and tackles for loss in 2019 — the rich got richer. And they didn’t have to look far.
Huntsville defensive end Briceon Hayes was previously committed to Colorado State, and received interest from Power 5 programs such as Arkansas, Baylor and Illinois throughout the recruiting process. However, the chance to stay home and compete for a championship swayed the three-star prospect to SHSU. Hayes is currently 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, but the Kats’ plan is for him to add roughly 25 pounds of muscle and redshirt before taking on a key role in 2021.
So while a 13-10 record over the past two seasons — SHSU’s worst such stretch in a decade — has spurred warranted angst from the Bearkat faithful, a talented crop of newcomers has the Kats poised to get back to their tradition of Southland Conference dominance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.