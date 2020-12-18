Months of realignment rumors involving Southland Conference schools inched closer to becoming a reality on Thursday, as the Stephen F. Austin Board of Regents approved a recommendation to join the WAC on July 2, 2022.
While the Lumberjacks have not accepted an invitation, Caleb Beames of KTRE in Lufkin reports that “the invite is in their hands.” According to a report earlier this month from Matt Brown of Extra Points, SFA, Sam Houston State, Lamar and Abilene Christian are expected to leave the Southland and join the WAC.
As of Friday morning, Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian and Lamar had yet to take any public steps toward conference realignment. An official decision from the Bearkats wasn’t initially expected to come until after Christmas, and there is no indication that the latest developments from SFA have sped up this timetable.
However, it’s also impossible to ignore the plume of smoke surrounding this topic.
Here are five thoughts on the possibility of Sam Houston State leaving the conference it has called home since 1987.
SFA BECOMES FIRST DOMINO
When rumors surrounding Southland teams and the WAC first began to ramp up back in October, an FCS source indicated that a significant conference realignment was brewing within the subdivision, with many schools waiting on the first domino to drop.
In regards to what has become known as the “Texas 4,” SFA became this domino in a relatively expected move.
Rumors have connected SFA to the WAC since before the COVID-19 pandemic began early this year, and the Lumberjacks’ actions since then — thumbing their nose at the conference’s decision to play a spring football season, then claiming a fall championship after beating a winless ACU team in October — have only fueled this speculation. But while the latest developments are nothing earth-shattering, they are likely a sign that there will be more official decisions and less speculation moving forward.
There was no discussion of conference realignment during open session of a Texas State University System Board of Regents meeting on Dec. 7. “Legal” matters were discussed during executive session, which could be inferred as including realignment discussions. However, it could also relate to an endless variety of topics.
The next scheduled meeting of the Texas State University System Board of Regents is Feb. 18-19, but a special-called meeting before then is also a possibility. Sam Houston State and Lamar are both members of the Texas State University System.
WHAT’S DRIVING A POTENTIAL SOUTHLAND EXODUS?
With administrators forced to dance around the topic until decisions become final, there hasn’t been much substance in the form of public comments from school officials. What has been said, however, paints a similar mindset among the four schools rumored to be leaving the Southland for the WAC.
“We've been good in the 'revenue sports' of football, basketball and baseball, so we're always going to look to continue to do that,” Sam Houston State AD Bobby Williams said on Dec. 10. “We have to look for additional revenue streams and align ourselves in a way that it keeps moving us forward in that area so we can stay competitive.”
“Our vision is to become the leading mid-major athletics department in the nation, and positioning ourselves in a conference of like-minded peers is essential to achieving that vision. Whether that’s the Southland or any other league affiliation,” Stephen F. Austin AD Ryan Ivey added the following day in a statement.
Like Ivey and Williams, Lamar AD Marco Born did not deny a potential jump to the WAC when given the opportunity earlier this month, saying “we must always keep every avenue open to the possibilities of improving our brand." The same was the case with Abilene Christian, whose statement to Shehan Jeyarajah of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football called evaluating athletic conference alignment “an ongoing responsibility” for the university’s senior leadership team.
Perhaps the most prominent takeaway from these statements, aside from a lack of denial regarding a potential move, is the use of phrases such as “additional revenue streams” and “positioning ourselves in a conference of like-minded peers.”
The Southland Conference in its current incarnation features a band of schools that, outside of history and geographic proximity, often have little in common — particularly when it comes to financial commitments. Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian and Lamar have all recently completed or are in the midst of major athletic upgrades, with ACU’s Wildcat Stadium — opened in 2017 — widely regarded as one of the premier facilities in FCS football.
Mike McFeely of InForum in Fargo, North Dakota reported earlier this week that there is a belief among these four that there “are too many members in the Southland who are not committed enough financially to athletics.” A knee-jerk reaction has been to point the finger at the Louisiana schools in the conference, but this sentiment is partially misguided. In fact, McNeese — given its history, facilities, fan base and overall financial commitment — might be better-suited to make the jump to the FBS level than any school in the conference, if they so decide.
Still, the reality is some Louisiana schools, as well as Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word — which joined the Southland alongside ACU in 2013, but feature football and basketball facilities that compare more to a large Texas high school than a Division I university — have far different visions for athletics than the four rumored to be on their way out.
BENEFITS
While there are still some kinks to be worked out regarding a WAC football league, not joining until the summer of 2022 would allow time for potential issues to be resolved, as well as the chance to poach new members for the conference. The most apparent advantages to joining the WAC, however, will come on the hardwood.
The WAC might not be an annual two-bid league in basketball, even with the potential addition of four regular Southland contenders — one of which, SFA, garnered national attention with a road win over No. 1 Duke last season. Regardless, a move would undoubtedly position these teams in what falls closer to being a true mid-major conference.
According to research by Three Man Weave, a website dedicated to covering college basketball, the average WAC men’s basketball budget for the 2018-19 season was $2,499,423 — 16th out of 32 Division I conferences. During this same time frame, the Southland ranked 30th with an average men’s basketball budget of $1,308,076.
In addition to the financial perks, the “Texas 4” would also gain a pair of natural in-state rivals in WAC members Tarleton State and UTRGV.
DOWNSIDE
While the opportunity to grow as an athletics department — both financially and in national stature — might align better with being in the WAC, leaving the Southland also has several drawbacks.
The most obvious is the inevitable increase in travel costs, which during a pandemic that has spurred financial uncertainty throughout college athletics, is a reasonable concern. Only three current WAC members — Tarleton State, UTRGV and New Mexico State — are located within 1,000 miles of Sam Houston State’s campus, meaning the financial opportunity for leaving would need to offset the cost of regular plane trips for conference games, something that is not necessary in the Southland.
Another downside to leaving the Southland is the elimination of long-standing rivalries that have been built over the past three-plus decades, although these could be continued in non-conference play.
MOVING ON UP?
Given their increased financial commitments to athletics and continued references to expanding revenue opportunities, could the “Texas 4” be angling for a potential jump to the FBS level?
New Mexico State AD Mario Moccia, whose school has the only FBS football program in the WAC, told the Albuquerque Journal this week that the Aggies are “scheduled out through 2025 as an FBS independent” with no plans to go anywhere. He did, however, provide an interesting comment on the possibility of the WAC bringing back football for the first time since 2012.
“In terms of football, I understand there’s talk of an FCS league,” Moccia said. “But it would be really exciting if those schools came in with an eye toward reclassifying to FBS in a few years. We’ll just have to see how things play out.”
Whether these comments are based on conversations with fellow administrators, or simply the desires of one AD, is unknown. But given the WAC’s 51-year history as a conference at the highest division of college football, the league seems to be a logical launch point for a move to the FBS.
The College Football Playoff rankings this season have further evidenced the growing disparity between the Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences, with the selection committee passing over undefeated Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina for an array of one- and two-loss teams from larger leagues. If this divide leads to an eventual split at the FBS level in the near future, the WAC would be a natural fit to join what is currently considered the Group of 5.
