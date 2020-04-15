It’s been a little over a month since the COVID-19 outbreak began to put the sports world — and much of everyday life — on hold. Yet as the sports hiatus extends into its second month, fans have received a glimmer of hope.
Sports started grinding to a halt on March 11 with the suspension of the NBA season, and the immediate aftermath brought an overwhelming sense of uncertainty and sadness. The cancelation of postseason college basketball ended the careers of countless seniors — and although the NCAA granted spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, their financial aid to play another season is not guaranteed. High school athletics is no different, with seniors holding onto a slim hope that the University Interscholastic League spring sports slate isn’t completely canceled.
But while uncertainty remains at the forefront, fans have reasons to be optimistic — even if a restart date for sports isn’t set in stone.
FAUCI SAYS SPORTS IN SUMMER POSSIBLE
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, suggested this week that sports could return in the summer — under a few circumstances.
Obviously, safety would remain paramount, but the doctor sees a pathway back to the playing field through proper precautions. This would involve empty stadiums, with players staying in hotels under close watch and taking weekly tests in order to prevent them from spreading the coronavirus.
"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said on Snapchat’s "Good Luck America" when asked about the possibility of the MLB, NFL and college football seasons being played out. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled … have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.
“People say, ‘You can’t play without spectators,’ but I think you’ll have buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game."
The PGA has already taken steps toward a summer restart, and according to Golf Digest, plans to resume its season in mid-June with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.
NBA GETS CREATIVE
This past Sunday marked the first televised action from a major professional sports league since the shutdown began, with ESPN and the NBA teaming up to broadcast a HORSE challenge featuring NBA and WNBA stars.
The event itself was hyped up for over a week, but the production failed to match the anticipation — with video quality and shot creativity leaving much to be desired. However, there’s still hope that ESPN and the remaining competitors can improve these shortcomings before the semifinals and finals, which are set to air Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN app.
Perhaps most importantly, the NBA has shown a willingness to adapt and provide content during these trying times. Such an approach will be pivotal to any hopes of salvaging the 2019-20 season.
ESPN BUMPS UP JORDAN DOCUMENTARY
ESPN answered the calls of sports fans in a big way late last month when it announced that the release date for “The Last Dance” — a 10-part documentary following Michael Jordan’s sixth and final championship run with the Chicago Bulls — had been bumped up from June to April. The first two episodes are scheduled to air Sunday, with the film promising to provide an unparalleled look into the basketball player many consider to be the greatest of all-time.
NFL KEEPS ROLLING
As professional sports leagues around the globe shuttered operations, the NFL captured an opportunity to become the focus of the sports world.
We saw this shortly after the hiatus began, as the new league year brought a flurry of major moves — such as six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay. And with the NFL Draft looming April 23-25, we can expect more exciting new developments in the coming weeks.
The draft was originally slated to be an over-the-top spectacle in Las Vegas. However, the coronavirus altered these plans, and the end result should be a truly unique viewing experience. Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio, with other reporters and analysis reporting from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York — and in a draft day first, will avoid being showered with boos from the fans.
The draft, which the league announced would be used to help raise money to benefit healthcare workers and first responders, will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
SPORTS MEDIA GOES RETRO
With an array of time slots that were previously reserved for live sporting events, television and radio networks have provided fans with a blast from the past.
On the TV side, networks have been broadcasting classic sporting events, allowing us to relive moments such as the heated 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals showdowns between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.
For radio consumers, the hiatus has led to an influx in interviews with retired sports icons. A perfect example is SportsTalk 790 in Houston, which in addition to broadcasting replays of classic games, has provided interviews with Astros greats Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell and Lance Berkman in recent weeks.
A different approach in an ever-changing sports world.
