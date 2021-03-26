The Sam Houston Bearkats wasted no time starting the weekend on a positive note, plating four runs in the first inning on their way to a 13-2 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday night at Don Sanders Stadium.
With Sam Houston (6-12, 3-6) leading by double-digits, the game was ended via run rule after 6 ½ innings after starting pitcher Tyler Davis stranded the bases loaded to close out a complete game.
“The big thing was our offense, and we also controlled the strike zone a little better, but the biggest thing is we’ve had great weeks of practice the last two weeks,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “We’ve worked and gotten after it, and hopefully it continues to pay off for us.”
Junior outfielder Colton Cowser led the way at the plate, going 3-of-4 with two home runs, five RBIs, one walk and three runs scored to spark an overwhelming performance by the Bearkat offense. Trent Touchet went 3-of-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Jack Rogers, Bryce Holmes and Gavin Johnson also had multi-hit games while driving in runs.
Each player in the Sam Houston lineup connected for at least one hit, with eight recording RBIs and eight scoring runs.
“I just went out there and tried to execute a plan,” Cowser said. “As a team, we had a great approach at the plate all through the night. It’s something we’ve been working on, and 1 through 9, we did it all game.”
“That’s huge because I can go up there and just pitch,” Davis added. “I don’t have to worry about forcing anything or being perfect, I can just go out there and throw the baseball and let my defense work.”
Davis improved to 3-1 on the year while dropping his ERA to 2.72, striking out two and allowing seven hits and two unearned runs. After only lasting 3 1/3 innings in the Bearkats' Southland Conference opener at Southeastern Louisiana, David has pitched 15 out of 16 innings while allowing just two earned runs in his past two outings.
“Getting stronger and getting in better shape so that I can go out and throw seven innings every single time,” Davis responded when asked about his primary focus during the offseason.
After suffering a four-game sweep at the hands of Southeastern Louisiana to start league play, Sirianni is confident that his team — which has won three of the last five — has turned a corner.
“We had a tough stretch,” he said. “We went from Texas to Minute Maid to Hammond — and I don’t care who you are, that’s a tough stretch. We’ve had a good two weeks and we just need to keep trying to play better.”
Matt Dillard will get the start for the Bearkats in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Dominic Robinson is slated to start the second half of the twinbill.
