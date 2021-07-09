With their Bearkat baseball careers in the books and the MLB Draft just around the corner, Colton Cowser and Jack Rogers have a chance to make a little more Sam Houston history in the coming days.
Both facets of the hard-hitting one-two punch that battered Southland Conference pitching for the past few seasons are projected to be among the highest draft picks that the Bearkats have ever had.
Cowser, the Southland Conference Player of the Year and Sam Houston’s first ever Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, has been projected by multiple outlets to go as high as No. 5 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. This would make him the highest draft pick, regardless of sport, in school history — surpassing Bearkat baseball great Glenn Wilson, who was taken 18th overall in 1980.
Rogers, meanwhile, is all but assured to become the eighth Sam Houston position player to be selected in the first 10 rounds. The two-time all-conference slugger is expected to go between rounds three and seven after batting .329 with 30 home runs, 50 doubles and 118 RBIs in 164 career games with the Bearkats.
Ask either player, and each is quick to acknowledge the other’s role in what they accomplished — both as a team and as individuals.
“Colton is one of the best ballplayers I've ever played with and it's been an honor to play with him at Sam Houston,” Rogers said. “I think we learned a lot together. We helped each other out and kind of competed within the team. We fed off each other all year, and I think that was a big reason for our success.”
"It's been fun,” Cowser added. “We are players that are kind of similar, but we're not in a way. We competed and pushed each other, and I think that made us and the team better.”
Cowser has been on the radar of scouts as a top prospect ever since his breakout freshman season in 2019, when he was named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and earned a spot on Team USA. Following a shortened 2020 season, Cowser bounced back by snagging Southland Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors, with his .490 on-base percentage, .680 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 42 walks and 17 stolen bases this year ranking among the top five single-season totals in program history.
A versatile weapon in the field and the batter’s box, as well as on the base paths, it’s understandable why Cowser is projected as a consensus first-round pick. When asked to name his star centerfielder’s greatest strength, Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni finds it difficult to pinpoint one specific aspect — rattling off several promising qualities instead.
“That's a tough one, and we've had that discussion a lot with the scouting side,” Sirianni said. “You start off with his steadiness. The guy was a really consistent player for the 2 1/2 years he was here, and the way he goes about his business is very professional. Then you go to the baseball skills. His strike zone discipline is really good, he doesn't swing and miss a whole lot. And he's a really good baserunner, he can play defense and is just an all-around good player. I think it starts with the way he goes about it.”
“Just hitting in general ... I think I have a really good hit tool and can be a really productive hitter, whether it means moving people over or getting any job done,” Cowser said. ‘I bring really good defense as well. I'm going to steal some outs and create stuff on both sides of the ball.”
Having played everywhere from infield to outfield and even pitcher throughout his time in Huntsville, Rogers also brings plenty of versatility to the table. What intrigues scouts and major league front offices the most, however, is the power he provides at the plate.
Like Cowser, Rogers hit 16 home runs in 2021 to bring his career total to 30 — landing him at No. 2 on Sam Houston’s single-season and all-time list. He also ranks in the top five in career doubles and slugging percentage, with his .396 batting average in 2020 coming in at No. 5 in the Bearkat record books. His .698 and .696 slugging percentages the past two years are the third and fourth-highest single-season totals in school history.
Rogers also set a Southland record this season with 12 runs scored at the conference tournament in Hammond, Louisiana.
“I think it's my leadership and my toolset,” Rogers said when describing what traits he can immediately bring to an MLB organization. “I have a lot of power as a hitter, I can hit to all parts of the field and I have what it takes to compete at the next level. I'm just looking to win. It doesn't matter what I'm doing, I'm trying to do whatever it takes to make the team better.”
“Obviously Jack has a lot of power, and that's what guys like right now,” Sirianni added. “His versatility as a position player, being able to play a couple places, is good too. ... Jack and Colton understand what they are as players, and that's going to help them down the road.”
Both Sam Houston standouts intend to keep their draft festivities relatively lowkey.
Cowser hinted that he will likely get together with Texas pitcher Ty Madden — a fellow top prospect and former Cypress Ranch teammate, as well one of his best friends — on Sunday for the first round, which will get underway shortly after 6 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network. Rogers, who is projected to be selected on Monday, plans to take in the draft with family and possibly a few friends.
Regardless of where Cowser and Rogers end up, it’ll be another step in the lifelong pursuit of MLB dreams. According to their head coach, it’s only up from here.
“They're both really good hitters, but they're talented guys that were team guys,” Sirianni said. “Winning was the big thing for them. At the end of the day, they would do anything to help us win. That's always the exciting part, and their best baseball is still way ahead of them.”
