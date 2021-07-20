Sam Houston standouts Colton Cowser and Jack Rogers have reached deals with MLB organizations after being drafted last week.
Cowser, who was selected No. 5 overall by Baltimore in last week’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, signed a contract with the Orioles worth $4.9 million on Saturday. He is the highest draft pick in the history of Sam Houston athletics.
It was all smiles for Cowser and Baltimore general manager Mike Elias as the team announced the signing of the 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year, who is the third consecutive college position player drafted by the Orioles in the first round. Cowser, the Bearkats’ first Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, posted a .490 on-base percentage, .680 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 42 walks and 17 stolen bases this year — all of which rank among the top five single-season totals in program history.
Fellow Sam Houston slugger Jack Rogers, meanwhile, reached an agreement for his first professional contract on Monday. Rogers, who batted .329 with 30 home runs, 50 doubles and 118 RBIs in 164 career games with the Bearkats, was drafted in the ninth round by the Cincinnati Reds with the 270th overall pick.
Sam Houston left-hander, New Waverly native and former Willis High School star Kyle Backhus signed a free agent deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week following the draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.