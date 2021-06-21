Following a historic Sam Houston baseball career, Colton Cowser has a chance to leave one more mark in the Bearkat record books.
According to 10 mock drafts released in the past month, the 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year is on pace to become the highest MLB Draft selection in program history next month. Former Bearkat outfielder Glenn Wilson, the school’s only first-round pick, was selected 18th overall in the 1980 amateur draft.
Of the 10 mock drafts analyzed, four — from MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis, The Athletic’s Keith Law and NBC Sports — have the versatile outfielder headed to San Francisco.
The Giants hold the 14th overall pick in the draft, and don’t have an outfielder on their roster that will be younger than 28 by next season. They do have two outfielders ranked among MLB.com's top-100 minor league prospects in Heliot Ramos (65) and Hunter Bishop (67), but each has taken a step back in their production this year. Ramos is batting .258 with five home runs, 15 RBIs, 22 runs scored and 50 strikeouts in 40 games at the double-A level this year, while Bishop has two hits and four strikeouts in 12 at-bats in high-A — missing the bulk of the season so far with shoulder issues.
The second-most popular destination for Cowser at the moment is Colorado, with Bleacher Report and Fangraphs predicting he will go to the Rockies at the No. 8 spot. The team has several relatively young outfielders that have shown promise this year, with Raimel Tapia and Yonathan Daza each batting over .300 at the MLB level and 2020 first-round pick Zac Veen having already swiped 21 bases in 39 single-A games. However, with four-time all-star Charlie Blackmon turning 35 next month, the Rockies could undoubtedly use a steady, powerful bat like Cowser’s in their system.
The remaining projections have the Cypress native going as high as No. 6 to the Arizona Diamondbacks (CBS Sports) and as low as No. 16 to the Miami Marlins (Prospects Live).
Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo and ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel — who produce two of the most respected mock drafts in baseball — have Cowser being selected by the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively, at No. 12 and No. 13 overall. The Mariners might have more pressing needs at the moment, but they also have shown a preference for established college stars as of late, having not drafted a high school player since 2014. The Phillies, who don’t have a position player among MLB.com’s top-100 prospects and have yet to receive meaningful contributions in the outfield from 2016 and 2017 first-round picks Mickey Moniak and Adam Haseley, are also an intriguing possibility.
Cowser, who earned Southland Conference Hitter of the Year honors as a freshman, posted a .354/.460/.608 slash line with 24 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 112 RBIs and 125 runs scored during his 125-game Sam Houston career. He was also one of the league's most reliable fielders throughout his time with the Bearkats, committing just three errors after moving to the outfield full-time before the 2020 season.
The 2021 MLB Draft is set to begin on July 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.