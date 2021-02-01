Preseason accolades continue to roll in for one of the top MLB Draft prospects in the country.
Sam Houston junior outfielder Colton Cowser was named to the 2021 Baseball America Preseason All-America first team on Monday, the latest honor for the 2019 Southland Conference Hitter of the Year. Baseball America’s poll is voted on by MLB scouting directors, with selections based on performance, talent and professional potential.
Cowser is currently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 13 overall prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft.
The Cypress native burst onto the national college baseball scene in 2019 with a breakout freshman season, during which he had 20 multi-hit games and 17 multi-RBI performances while starting all 56 games in the top-three spots of the lineup. Cowser led the Southland with seven triples while ranking second in batting average (.361), third in on-base percentage (.450), hits (78) and RBIs (54) and fourth in slugging percentage (.602) and runs scored (50). He also blasted seven home runs and was a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen base attempts.
During a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Cowser batted .255 with one home run, six RBIs, eight walks and 14 runs scored. He did not record an error in 14 games.
Cowser and the Bearkats are scheduled to open their 2021 campaign at home on Feb. 19 against No. 20 Oklahoma State.
