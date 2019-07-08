An accolade-filled year for Sam Houston State’s Colton Cowser rolls on with yet another honor.
Cowser, who was named Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and a Baseball America Freshman All-American in 2019, is now picking up recognition on an international level.
The Cypress native earned MVP honors on Sunday for his performance during Team USA’s recent series win over Cuba. The Bearkat standout batted a team-high .438 with a .545 on-base percentage and six runs scored, as the Collegiate National Team won the series 4-1.
Next up for Team USA is a trip to Taiwan on Sunday for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series, which will take place next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.