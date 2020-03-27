COVID-19 pandemic forces sports media to adapt

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”
These were the words of Adam Coleman, Houston Chronicle high school sports coordinator, last week when asked about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. He’s been working in journalism for roughly 15 years, and his comments would be echoed by seemingly any sports media member asked about the virus that has shut down everyday life as we know it.
When a crisis hits, sports are often an escape.
President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series following the terrorist attacks of 9/11. It was a healing moment for America, and is ingrained in the minds of fans as much as Luis Gonzalez’s game-winning hit off Mariano Rivera five days later that clinched the Arizona Diamondbacks’ first and only world championship.
The Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series title is now shrouded in controversy, but at the time it uplifted a city in the aftermath of tragedy. And for countless Houstonians, the stain of a sign-stealing scandal won’t take away the jubilation they felt on the early November day when they poured into the streets — flooded by Hurricane Harvey just two months earlier — for a victory parade 56 seasons in the making.
This is different. There is no March Madness, no MLB opening day in sight and no closure for the student-athletes that had their careers ended by something outside their control.
The University Interscholastic League hasn’t ruled out the possibility of finishing its 2020 spring championships, but as with everything in sports — and much of life — right now, nothing is certain.
“If you want to try to compare it locally, when hurricanes hit Houston and Huntsville, you usually see a lot of things that are wrecked on the high school side,” Coleman added. “But life kind of goes on in other places. ... This is something that shuts down every aspect of life almost.”
With a lack of sporting events for the foreseeable future, media outlets have pivoted in attempts to fill a content void for their audience.
For KAGS-TV in Bryan/College Station, this means maintaining a sense of normalcy within its sports department — even if there aren’t any games to cover.
“I've seen a bunch of sports people get flipped over to the news side already, and I don't think that's out of the question for us, because that's what our sister station in Waco has done,” KAGS sports reporter Mike Lucas said. “But our news director has told us, 'In this time of chaos, we want to keep things as normal as possible,' so that includes having sports everyday and doing ASO (Aggie Sports Overtime) — even if it's a modified version of ASO — every Saturday.
“Right now it's just business as usual, and we're just trying to get creative.”
Keeping ‘business as usual’ can be a challenge, however. Much like in other industries, media outlets have been forced to adapt their practices to embrace the importance of social distancing amid a global pandemic.
Hosts at SportsRadio 610 in Houston have been broadcasting remotely via COMREX devices, with the station’s parent company, Entercom Houston, instructing employees to remain off the premises. Houston Chronicle and Beaumont Enterprise reporters have been working remotely for roughly three weeks, while KAGS is now conducting all of its interviews via skype — with reporters and hosts practicing proper social distancing while in the studio.
In the immediate aftermath of sports being shut down across the country — with the suspension of the NBA season on March 11 serving as the starting point of a domino effect — most stories seemed to center around the devastation and uncertainty created by the coronavirus. The start of the new NFL league year brought some change the following week, with major moves — such as Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots — providing media members with a break from coronavirus-related content.
“I think the NFL made a really smart strategic decision by not postponing free agency and sort of becoming the center of conversation,” said Brandon Scott, a Sam Houston State alum and the manager of SportsRadio 610’s digital presence. “I'm a sports guy, so at the end of the day, I'm looking for some way to consume sports. There are no games at all, so my only way to do that is through the NFL — and I've found myself caring a lot more about what other teams are doing around the league.”
“I'd be lying to say we have an exact plan in place,” Lucas added. “We're kind of taking it day-to-day, and we got lucky with NFL free agency giving us plenty to fill shows with.”
The NFL free agency frenzy has died down, but the league’s upcoming draft — scheduled to begin April 23 — will provide topics of conversation for another month.
What’s in store after that is unsure, leaving media outlets with no choice but to get proactive and prepare for a sports drought that could last well into the summer.
“We're prepared for anything,” Coleman said. “We keep thinking it's a two-week or four-week or one-month situation, but instead of four or five weeks, it might be three months. This thing might last deep into the summer. We don't know. We just have no idea, but we have to be prepared for that moment.”
