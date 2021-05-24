The Huntsville Hornets have hauled in a handful of accolades following the program’s most successful season in a decade.
Huntsville had eight players recognized in District 16-5A’s recently unveiled postseason honors. Among those honored was junior outfielder Caleb Cotton, who was voted the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Cotton appeared in all 33 games for the Hornets this year, leading the team with 39 hits, three home runs, eight triples, 25 RBIs, 32 runs scored, 17 walks and a .737 slugging percentage. He also elevated his play against District 16-5A competition, posting a team-best .488 batting average, .577 on-base percentage and nine steals in 15 league games, and provided one of the highlights of the season with his walk-off single to beat Nacogdoches at home.
The Hornets also had a pair of seniors earn first-team all-district nods in outfielder Cody McLerran and pitcher Matthew Howell.
McLerran appeared in all 33 games and led the team with 21 stolen bases. He also posted a team-high .976 fielding percentage, with just one error in 41 chances. Howell led the Hornets with 44 strikeouts and recorded a 2.26 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched. He went 3-4 on the season and picked up the save in his only closing opportunity.
Outfielder Cooper Molnes, infielder Hagan Harris and pitcher Luke Durham made the all-District 16-5A second team. Molnes ranked second on the team with 14 RBIs and third with a .968 fielding percentage, while Harris led Huntsville with a .444 batting average and .571 on-base percentage in 21 games. Durham made his impact felt both at the plate and on the mound, recording a team-high seven doubles in addition to posting a 4-4 record with a 3.32 ERA.
Jacob Vonrosenberg and Bun Shelly were also named all-district honorable mentions after making notable contributions at multiple positions.
Shelly had a team-best 1.99 ERA with a pair of saves and one win in 24 2/3 innings pitched, while Rosenberg went 4-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 24 1/3 innings. The duo also combined to drive in 19 runs, while scoring 15 more.
2021 was by far Huntsville’s most successful campaign in recent memory.
After having last year cut short due to COVID-19, and notching just one district win in each of the previous two seasons, the Hornets went 15-18 overall on their way to the program’s first playoff appearance since 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.