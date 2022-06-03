HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville baseball finished their season after a second straight postseason berth and their play didn’t go unnoticed.
Senior Caleb Cotton received a district 16-5A superlative for his efforts in centerfield. While his success on defense secured him the award, he helped his team offensively too. Cotton finished the season with a .340 average on 97 at-bats. He had a team high 33 hits.
The Hornets infielder Mason Monjaras was elected to the all-district first team. During the season, Monjaras would play first and third base for the Hornets securing the award. He would also bring a strong bat to the plate for the Hornets. In his senior campaign, he batted a .322 in 90 at-bats. He also had a team high .492 on base percentage.
Luke Durham and Bun Shelly gained honors for their work on the mound. Both players were elected to the all-district second team as pitchers.
Durham, a junior, saw 11 starts throughout the season and became the team’s ace. He would face 238 batters striking out 51 opposing hitters. He also boasted an ERA of 5.18 over the season.
Shelly, a senior, played a primary role as a relief pitcher and appeared in 16 games with just two starts. He would throw 32.1 innings of work for the Hornets with an ERA of 5.57.
Cooper Molnes and Travis Tester also received honors for their work this season. Both received second-team honors in the outfield.
Molnes was the right fielder for his junior season, which led him to the honors. He also held a .317 average in his 102 plate appearances.
Tester played a utility role for the Hornets as he was also a pitcher. Tester earned honors for his work in the outfield but also helped out offensively with 14 RBI.
Huntsville junior Hagen Harris and sophomore catcher Nolan Hunt were named to the all-district honorable mention team.
