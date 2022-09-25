NEW WAVERLY — New Wavery’s senior setter Amara Cook has achieved 1,000 career assists in recent matchup against Crockett.
Cook has been a member of the Lady Dogs varsity team for all four years and has been their primary setter all four years, averaging 3.1 assists per set in her first three years.
“It was really exciting,” Cook said. “It was fun because I got to share the experience with my teammates. I can only set if it’s a good pass and it’s only an assist if we get a kill. It’s a celebration for the team.”
“I had looked up what they had done in years past and it jumped off the page that she had a lot of assists,” New Waverly head coach Jackie Dixon said. “I added them up and I thought that would be cool for them to celebrate.”
After Dixon realized how close she was to the number, the Lady Dogs created a countdown at the game. They started at 20 and watched the number tick down.
When the countdown was at one, Cook knew it was coming and she had the chance to make something special happen.
She did just that with her 1,000th assist. She was able to set up her sister Maryn Cook for the kill, making it all the more special
“We had a countdown going during the game and I knew I needed one more,” Cook said. “I wanted it to be my sister but I didn’t know if we could do it. When I got the chance to set her, I did. I liked that it was a sibling bond, it was really cool.”
With that milestone out of the way, the Lady Dogs still have plenty more to look forward to this season as they look to make a playoff push.
With six games left on the slate, Amara is now ready to look ahead and just enjoy the final games of her senior season.
“I’m just trying to have fun,” Cook said. ‘We are trying to win, but I’m just trying to enjoy this last year with my team.”
