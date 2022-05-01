SAN ANTONIO — While this is the first season that New Waverly has competed as a tennis team, junior Amara Cook competed in her second season and she made everything worth it.
Cook would go on to drop the state title match, but she had a run like no other.
To get the state finals match, Cook would have to get through Kate Bryant from Tuscola Jim Ned and Sarah Long from Lago Vista, each being a regional champion.
That was the first day of the event. Cook, who finished second in her regional event, was headed to the state final on Wednesday.
In the final she was a strong competitor but lost the first two sets, 3-6, 0-6, ending the event.
She still has another year to make a run for the title.
At the end of the tennis season, New Waverly’s newfound team will have plenty of ground to build on. They saw several members make the regional tournament and now they have nothing but time to continue to grow their organization.
