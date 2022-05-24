Carlos

Carlos Contreras watches a pitch off the bat during the weekend series against Texas Southern.

 DJ Shafer Game Day Photos

MESA, Ariz. – The Western Athletic Conference has announced its All-WAC baseball teams and major awards as selected by the league’s ten head coaches. Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras was named WAC Player of the Year while Grand Canyon’s Daniel Avitia was named both WAC Pitcher of the Year and WAC Freshman of the Year. California Baptist’s Harrison Spohn was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year and Grand Canyon’s Andy Stankiewicz repeated as WAC Coach of the Year.Contreras, a junior outfielder from El Paso, Texas, led the WAC with a .447 batting average in league play and helped the Bearkats win the Southwest Division. Also boasting WAC-bests in on base percentage (.520) and slugging percentage (.854), he was also the league leader in hits (55), RBIs (61) and triples (4).

Avitia, a freshman right-hander from Phoenix, made the most of his first year at GCU, striking out 80 WAC batters in 60.1 innings pitched. A 19th-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2021, he averaged 11.93 strikeouts per game against WAC competition and held opposing hitters to just a .196 batting average.

Spohn, a senior infielder from Upland, Calif., was voted as the top defensive player in the league after boasting a .979 fielding percentage in the infield. Teaming up for 14 double plays in league play, he led the WAC in assists with 88 and also recorded 53 putouts in 144 total chances.

Stankiewicz earns his fourth WAC Coach of the Year award in his 11th season leading the GCU baseball program. He previously won the award in 2017, 2018 and 2021 following regular season titles. Prior to taking over at Grand Canyon before the 2012 season, he worked as a minor league field coordinator for the Seattle Mariners, an assistant coach at Arizona State and manager of the Staten Island Yankees. A 12th-round pick of the New York Yankees in 1986 following a standout career at Pepperdine, he played in part of seven MLB seasons for the Yankees, Houston Astros, Montreal Expos and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Player of the Year: Carlos Contreras, Jr., OF, Sam Houston

Pitcher of the Year: Daniel Avitia, Fr., RHP, Grand Canyon

Defensive Player of the Year: Harrison Spohn, Sr., 2B, California Baptist

Freshman of the Year: Daniel Avitia, RHP, Grand Canyon

Coach of the Year: Andy Stankiewicz, Grand Canyon

2022 First Team All-WAC

Catcher: David Martin, So., California Baptist

First Base: Logan Gallina, So., NM State

Second Base: Harrison Spohn, Sr., California Baptist

Third Base: Juan Colato, R-Sr., Grand Canyon

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, So., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Tayler Aguilar, Jr., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Chad Castillo, Jr., California Baptist

Outfield: Carlos Contreras, Jr., Sam Houston

DH/Utility: Parker Schmidt, So., Dixie State

At-Large: Tyler Wilson, So., C, Grand Canyon

Starting Pitcher: Daniel Avitia, Fr., Grand Canyon

Starting Pitcher: Kevin Stevens, R-Sr, UT Rio Grande Valley

Relief Pitcher: Jack Dallas, Sr., Lamar

At-Large: Vince Reilly, Jr., RHP, Grand Canyon

 

2022 Second Team All-WAC

Catcher: Kaden Hollow, So., Dixie State

First Base: Justin Wishkoski, So., Sam Houston

Second Base: Kemuel Thomas-Rivera, Gr., Tarleton

Third Base: Mitchel Simon, So., California Baptist

Shortstop: Bash Randle, So., Abilene Christian

Outfield: Brett Cain, Gr., UT Rio Grande Valley

Outfield: Matthew McDonald, Sr., Lamar

Outfield: Brandon Pimentel, Jr., UT Rio Grande Valley

DH/Utility: Russell Stevenson, Sr., California Baptist

At-Large: London Green, Sr., OF, Tarleton

Starting Pitcher: CJ Culpepper, So., California Baptist

Starting Pitcher: Adam Wheaton, Sr., Lamar

Relief Pitcher: Lance Lusk, Sr., Sam Houston

At-Large: Nick Hull, Gr., RHP, Grand Canyon

2022 All-Defensive Team

Kirkland Banks, Jr., IF, Lamar

Logan Gallina, So., 1B, NM State

London Green, Sr., OF, Tarleton

Walker Janek, Fr., UT, Sam Houston

Chase Kemp, Sr., IF, Lamar

Isaac Lopez, R-Fr., IF, UT Rio Grande Valley

Bash Randle, So., SS, Abilene Christian

Harrison Spohn, Sr., IF, California Baptist

Jacob Wilson, So., SS, Grand Canyon

Cade Verdusco, So., OF, Grand Canyon

