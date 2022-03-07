DENVER – Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras and NM State’s Pablo Cortes have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for Feb. 28 – March 6.
Contreras, a junior outfielder from El Paso, Texas, had a huge weekend in the Bearkats’ three-game sweep of Texas Southern. After recording a double against top-ranked Texas on Tuesday, he turned the dial up to 11 on Friday, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs. He showed he wasn’t done on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and four runs scored and then followed that up with four RBIs on 3-of-5 batting on Sunday. On the week, he was 10-for-17 from the dish with 15 RBIs, six runs scored, two home runs, two doubles and a triple, posting a .588 batting average and 1.176 slugging percentage.Cortes, a sophomore right-hander from Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, made a last-second spot start for the Aggies on Saturday and threw a complete-game shutout against Prairie View A&M to earn the victory. His first start in an NM State uniform resulted in six strikeouts and zero walks while allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings for the win.
