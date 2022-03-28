DENVER – Sam Houston’s Carlos Contreras and California Baptist’s Brandon Downer have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for March 21 – March 27.
Contreras, a junior outfielder from El Paso, Texas, set a new school record for RBIs in a game with nine in the WAC series finale against Stephen F. Austin. Going 5-for-5 from the plate during that game, he had a pair of home runs and a double in the Bearkats’ 10-4 win. On the week, he had multiple hits in all four games SHSU played and finished the week 11-for-17 from the plate for a .647 average and 1.588 slugging percentage.
Downer, a freshman right-hander from Corona, Calif., turned in a great start in the Lancers’ 9-4 win at NM State on Saturday. Taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning, he finished the game with nine strikeouts over 7.1 innings while allowing three runs, two of them earned, on four hits with a pair of walks given up.
Other Hitter of the Week nominees: Abilene Christian’s Tommy Cruz recorded his first career triple on Saturday against Tarleton as one of two extra-base hits on the week … California Baptist’s David Martin hit .462 on the week to help the Lancers earn a three-game sweep at NM State … Dixie State’s Zach Thomas hit 4-for-5 with four RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 11-9 series-clinching win at Seattle U on Sunday … Grand Canyon’s Juan Colato had three hits in Tuesday’s win over Arizona State and then hit a pair of home runs in a win at Sacramento State on Saturday … Lamar’s Chase Kemp hit .600 on the week and also drew four walks as the Cardinals went 2-2 on the week … NM State’s Logan Gallina hit safely in all three games on the week, finishing the series against California Baptist with three extra-base hits and three RBIs … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Brett Cain recorded his fifth and sixth multi-hit games of the season as the Vaqueros earned a WAC series win over Lamar … Utah Valley’s Mick Madsen was 7-for-17 on the week with his best game coming on Saturday at CSU Bakersfield, going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored.
Other Pitcher of the Week nominees: Abilene Christian’s Genner Cervantes struck out a career-high eight in just four innings to earn the win on Sunday against Tarleton … Dixie State’s Brett Porthan struck out three and allowed just one run on five hits over five innings to earn his fifth win of the season in a 9-1 decision at Seattle U … Grand Canyon’s Nick Hull struck out seven and allowed five hits over six scoreless innings but took the no-decision on Friday at Sacramento State … NM State’s Hayden Johns appeared twice on the week, combining for two strikeouts and just one hit allowed in 1.2 innings of work against California Baptist … Sam Houston’s Matt Dillard recorded a career-high nine strikeouts over 7.0 innings to earn the win on Sunday at Stephen F. Austin … UT Rio Grande Valley’s Colten Davis allowed one run on seven hits with six strikeouts over seven innings to improve to 4-0 on the season with the victory in a 5-2 win over Lamar … Utah Valley’s Carson Brown made a pair of appearances for the Wolverines, combining for nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings with just two runs on five hits and two walks issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.