With a first-year head coach, young roster and early-season schedule loaded with teams from larger schools, growing pains were to be expected for the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs in 2019. But once the season got rolling, so did they.
New Waverly is playing its best volleyball of the year as it heads into the playoffs. After dropping a match to Onalaska last month, the Lady Bulldogs were 4-3 in District 23-3A play, needing to win their final five games to secure second place.
They did just that.
So naturally, New Waverly enters Tuesday’s playoff opener against Palacios — scheduled for 6 p.m. at Royal High School — with the confidence to match its momentum.
“There are things we still need to touch on,” head coach Carly Dyess said, “but they know that we can compete with anyone if we play to the best of our ability.”
“I think we're in a good spot as a team,” junior Taryn Belinowski added. “We have confidence and a really good bond.”
The Lady Bulldogs believe that a rigorous non-district schedule has prepared them for the challenges that await in the postseason.
In the first three weeks of the season, New Waverly played in tournaments at Fairfield and Groveton — who are among the top state title contenders in 4A and 2A, respectively — in addition to four other games against teams from higher classifications.
The results weren’t always pretty, and the Lady Bulldogs entered district play at 7-14. However, these early tests paid off.
The team went 9-3 in district play, and now enters the postseason knowing what playoff-caliber competition looks like.
“Playing harder teams in the preseason is going to help us in the long run,” Dyess said, with senior Sierra McCann adding, “it helped a lot because it showed us what outside competition looks like.”
Senior McKayla Schultz attributes the team’s recent success to their growing chemistry.
“We've all grown more together — Coach Dyess as a coach, and us as a team,” Schultz said. “We've gotten more comfortable with each other as the year has gone on.”
Dyess acknowledges this growth, pointing to a transformation since the team’s season got underway in early August.
“From August to where we are now, they are two completely different teams,” Dyess said. “We've grown a lot and they've learned to trust each other. We have some great seniors that have led this team, and we've had some younger players step up and fill very important roles.”
As the Lady Dogs enter the postseason, their four seniors — Schultz, McCann, McKailah Ellisor and Angel Boling — provide ample reason for motivation.
This group will be looking to keep their high school careers alive each time they take they court. But also, they’ll attempt to build a strong foundation for the future.
“It makes me push a lot harder and work as hard as I can,” McCann said. “Not only for myself but for my teammates, so they can have good examples on how hard to fight for the following season.”
