An optimistic Sam Houston State team still has questions to answer as it heads into Saturday’s season opener at New Mexico.
A wave of FBS and high-end junior college transfers has Sam Houston State feeling confident as the Kats approach their first test of 2019, but it’s yet to be seen how these newcomers — as well as the incoming freshman class — will gel with their new team in a game that counts. The Bearkats also have yet to determine which sophomore quarterback they’ll trot out for the first snap on Saturday: Ty Brock or Eric Schmid.
Sam Houston State’s Week 1 opponent faces a heavy dose of uncertainty as well, with New Mexico adding two new coordinators and a bevy of junior college transfers during the offseason.
“Opening days are sort of a mystery, and I think this may be even more of a mystery for us,” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We're coming off a season that we're not used to having, and we're playing a team that has two brand-new coordinators and 20 junior college transfers, so there's a little mystery there.
“We're not sure which quarterback we're going to play. We feel really good about both and will probably see both play on Saturday, but I couldn't tell you who is going to take the first snap.”
While the Bearkats haven’t named Saturday’s starter yet, players and coaches have noticed both players make significant strides since last year's season finale at Houston Baptist.
Brock, who started the final eight games of 2018, made an emphasis during the offseason to improve his deep ball and get better at throwing on the run. He’s also added 25 pounds after a summer in the weight room, and now stands at 6-foot-4 and roughly 225 pounds.
Schmid, meanwhile, has turned heads with his development as a pocket passer — a challenge handed down by the coaching staff following his freshman season.
“Both of them have elevated (their game),” Bearkats senior receiver Nathan Stewart said. “It’s a good thing. It’s kind of hard because we need a quarterback … but whichever one we go with, I’m confident in them. It’s a win-win.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Sam Houston State adds four transfers that have started games at the FBS level, as well a potential impact player up front in junior college standout Jahari Kay.
Joe Wallace and Trace Mascorro arrive in Huntsville from Texas Tech and UTEP, respectively, and both figure to be key pieces on the defensive line. In the secondary, the Bearkats add Oregon State graduate transfer Dwayne Williams and former Rutgers starter KJ Gray, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds.
Gray is perhaps the biggest unknown heading into the opener, having only been added to the official roster on Tuesday. However, he is expected to be versatile force for the Kats once he settles in.
“My guy big Joe Wallace, he’s an animal,” Sam Houston State senior linebacker Hunter Brown said. “I’ve been talking about Trace Mascorro, he’s good, and we have Jahari Kay who is also going to make an impact. Then we have the big fella in the back, KJ Gray from Rutgers. He’s a big specimen, and running around as fast as he does, he’s going to open some eyes.”
Saturday’s showdown between Sam Houston State and New Mexico is set to kick off at 5 p.m., with a live stream of the contest available on Mountain West Network Live.
